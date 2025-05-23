Start-Up stars Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho reunite in new vampire romance series Delusion on Disney+
Production on Delusion has officially started, with Bae Suzy playing a vampire and Kim Seon-ho playing a painter.
Five years after the end of the hit South Korean drama series Start-Up, Seo Dal-mi and Han Ji-pyeong shippers will finally get their win...in a way. Start-Up co-stars Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho will reunite in the new Disney+ series Delusion, which recently started production.
Adapted from the webtoon of the same name, Delusion tells the story of a broken-hearted vampire named Song Jeong-hwa (played by Bae Suzy) who hires a painter named Yun I-ho (played by Kim Seon-ho) to create a portrait of her. Resigned to live an empty existence, Jeong-hwa finds herself surprised when I-ho stirs something within her.
Delusion will be directed and written by Han Jae-rim, who previously helmed the hit Netflix drama The 8 Show.
The chemistry between Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho in Start-Up has been praised, and it seems like the streak will continue in Delusion. Both actors garnered critical acclaim for their Start-Up roles, with Bae winning Outstanding Korean Actress at the Seoul International Drama Awards and Kim winning the Most Popular Actor award at the Baeksang Arts Awards in 2021.
In recent years, Disney+ has been ramping up production of multiple South Korean drama series, with its latest release being Nine Puzzles, which premiered on May 21.
Starring Kim Da-mi and Son Suk-ku, the thriller centres around a woman who is investigating the murder of her uncle, as well as others who were found dead next to puzzle pieces.