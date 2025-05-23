Start-Up stars Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho reunite in new vampire romance series Delusion on Disney+

Five years after the end of the hit South Korean drama series Start-Up, Seo Dal-mi and Han Ji-pyeong shippers will finally get their win...in a way. Start-Up co-stars Bae Suzy and Kim Seon-ho will reunite in the new Disney+ series Delusion, which recently started production.

Adapted from the webtoon of the same name, Delusion tells the story of a broken-hearted vampire named Song Jeong-hwa (played by Bae Suzy) who hires a painter named Yun I-ho (played by Kim Seon-ho) to create a portrait of her. Resigned to live an empty existence, Jeong-hwa finds herself surprised when I-ho stirs something within her.