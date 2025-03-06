Highly anticipated Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie coming to Singapore theatres in August

Demon Slayer fans in Singapore will not have to wait long to catch the upcoming Infinity Castle movie. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Thursday (Mar 6) the global release dates for the first movie in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy.

The trilogy is an adaptation of one of the last arcs in the Demon Slayer manga. It will pick up directly from the previous season of the anime which saw series villain Muzan Kibutsuji transporting the Demon Slayers into his lair: The Infinity Castle.