Highly anticipated Demon Slayer Infinity Castle movie coming to Singapore theatres in August
The first movie in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy will be released in Singapore on Aug 14.
Demon Slayer fans in Singapore will not have to wait long to catch the upcoming Infinity Castle movie. Crunchyroll and Sony Pictures Entertainment announced on Thursday (Mar 6) the global release dates for the first movie in the Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba Infinity Castle trilogy.
The trilogy is an adaptation of one of the last arcs in the Demon Slayer manga. It will pick up directly from the previous season of the anime which saw series villain Muzan Kibutsuji transporting the Demon Slayers into his lair: The Infinity Castle.
The first movie of Demon Slayer's Infinity Castle arc will hit theatres in Singapore, Malaysia and Pakistan on Aug 14 – about four weeks after its release in Japan on Jul 18. This also means that Singapore will be one of the first countries outside of Japan to show the movie.
Countries such as the UK, Australia and the US will only release the movie in September.
Demon Slayer has become one of the most successful anime series of all time, with praise given to its themes, animation and voice acting.
Its first movie Demon Slayer: Mugen Train was the highest-grossing movie worldwide in 2020.