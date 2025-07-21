Dennis Chew says he will stop working as a full-time DJ when he enrols at NUS next year

Two months ago, Love 972 DJ Dennis Chew shared that he was offered a spot to enrol at the National University of Singapore after graduating from Ngee Ann Poly with a diploma in Chinese Media & Communication.

At that time, the 51-year-old said he was on the fence about starting university this year.

Now that it's almost August, the time when universities start admitting students, Chew has decided to... defer his matriculation.

In an interview with zaobao.sg, Chew shared that he's set to start school next year in August.

Why the delay? Well, the busy bee just has too much unfinished work and has jobs lined up until December.

Chew said he took on the gigs as he wasn't expecting to be accepted by NUS and that he would return to radio full-time after graduating from poly.

Now, the soon-to-be Chinese Studies undergraduate plans to put his showbiz career aside once school starts.

"If I go to university, I'll really give up on my full-time job temporarily and focus on school," he told 8days.sg over a WhatsApp voice message.

He's making such a decision because he's someone who "can't multi-task" and also believes "university life will be very different [from poly]".

How is he going to sustain financially though?

The DJ said his "finances wouldn't be too affected" and that he could still take on jobs, such as endorsements, that are less time-consuming when school starts.

"If I can make some pocket money, that'd be better," he said.

He also thinks he wouldn't have to make that many changes to his lifestyle as he "isn't someone who splurges regularly anyway".

"My money is all spent on food, buying toys, treating others to meals, and buying gifts for people," he chuckled. "Then I shall buy less gifts for others and less toys for myself. If I spend a little less on everything, then I can save a lot."

The only thing Chew is unwilling to compromise on is going on holidays.

"While I'm studying, I'll still go for vacations because the holidays are very long," he shared.

Based on his experience in poly, Chew said schools don't give out homework during the term breaks which would allow him to thoroughly enjoy himself.

"I love that kind of life. It's not like when you're working. Even when you go on leave, you have to worry about work. School is different, you don't know what you're going to study next anyway, so you can't prepare beforehand," said Chew.

"So the only thing I would spend money on is to go overseas lor," he added.

This story was originally published in 8Days.