Belgian designer who accused Blackpink’s Jisoo’s team of ‘stealing’ garments says pieces will be returned

Superstar girl group Blackpink’s Jisoo made her long-awaited debut at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday (May 4) in New York City. But somewhere else on the internet, Belgian designer Benjamin Voortmans took to his Instagram stories to call out the singer's team for “stealing” items that had been loaned.

Founder of fashion brand Judassime, Voortmans captioned a video shared on his Instagram story which has since expired: “Jisoo from Blackpink (team) stole my garments.”

He said, “It has been six months that I sent a lot of things to her and her team in Korea for her album cover […] Six months forward, no one has been responding.”

He mentioned that the sent garments also included “three very important pieces from the last collection, which cost a lot.”

“Even the American team [involved in] the shoot stopped working with them,” Voortmans added. “I never see that happening, [and I] would not expect to see and happen from A-listers and pop stars that are that big.”