Belgian designer who accused Blackpink’s Jisoo’s team of ‘stealing’ garments says pieces will be returned
Belgian designer Benjamin Voortmans had initially called out Blackpink member Jisoo’s team for not responding for six months over loaned fashion pieces. Now, he says that the issue is being resolved.
Superstar girl group Blackpink’s Jisoo made her long-awaited debut at the 2026 Met Gala on Monday (May 4) in New York City. But somewhere else on the internet, Belgian designer Benjamin Voortmans took to his Instagram stories to call out the singer's team for “stealing” items that had been loaned.
Founder of fashion brand Judassime, Voortmans captioned a video shared on his Instagram story which has since expired: “Jisoo from Blackpink (team) stole my garments.”
He said, “It has been six months that I sent a lot of things to her and her team in Korea for her album cover […] Six months forward, no one has been responding.”
He mentioned that the sent garments also included “three very important pieces from the last collection, which cost a lot.”
“Even the American team [involved in] the shoot stopped working with them,” Voortmans added. “I never see that happening, [and I] would not expect to see and happen from A-listers and pop stars that are that big.”
The video reached Jisoo’s team and the designer updated on Wednesday (May 6) that he “got a call from America, everything is getting fixed, someone is gonna be sent to Korea to get all of our stuff back”, indicating the matter had been resolved.
He revealed that the project involved 10 other young designers and expressed relief that “the designers are gonna get their pieces back”.
Voortmans’ public accusations received a lot of backlash as he admitted he was getting “a lot of hate online and a lot of messages”.
He clarified his intention with the video was never to direct any hate towards Jisoo herself, but to call out her team and get their attention so as to receive a response.
“I think the whole team should be aware to treat people better next time, and to address if there’s any problems. But six months of not responding is a little crazy. The team has fallen apart on their side, I think,” Voortmans said in another Instagram story.
He added, “I don’t know what’s going on but I’m getting a lot of hate for actually waking up something that should have been woken up because if not, I would not have gotten anything back.”