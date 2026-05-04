The Devil Wears Prada 2 takes top spot in North American box office

The Devil Wears Prada 2 debuted atop the North American box office this weekend, industry estimates showed Sunday (May 3), 20 years after the hit original took audiences inside the cutthroat world of haute couture.

The sequel sees Anne Hathaway's character return to work under tyrannical editor Miranda Priestly, portrayed again by Meryl Streep, as their fashion magazine faces an existential crisis.

Stanley Tucci and Emily Blunt also return as leads, while a host of A-list additions and celebrity cameos round out the star-studded cast.

Released by 20th Century Fox and with returning director David Frankel, the film took in US$77 million (S$98 million) in the US and Canadian market, according to Exhibitor Relations.

"This is a sensational opening for a comedy drama," said analyst David A Gross of Franchise Entertainment Research, noting "very good" reviews and themes of power, image and success that "are more recognisable and relevant today than ever".

Streep won a Golden Globe and received an Oscar nomination for best supporting actress in her first turn as Miranda Priestly – who is not-so-subtly based on longtime Vogue chief Anna Wintour.

Last week's box office winner Michael, the biopic about late superstar Michael Jackson, fell to second place but still took in US$54 million, according to Exhibitor Relations.

Directed by Antoine Fuqua and distributed by Lionsgate, the film chronicles the legendary artist's rise from a child star to one of the world's most famous pop icons.

In the starring role is Jaafar Jackson, the popstar's nephew.

Following a whopping US$97 million debut last weekend in North America, the movie has taken in over US$423 million at the global box office.

The Super Mario Galaxy Movie came in third with US$12.1 million, taking its cumulative domestic haul over US$400 million.

The animated sequel from Universal and Illumination Studios has earned nearly US$900 million at the global box office, Exhibitor Relations reported.

Fourth place went to Amazon MGM's hit sci-fi adventure comedy Project Hail Mary, with another US$8.6 million.

The film, starring Ryan Gosling as a teacher-turned-astronaut who must save Earth from a dimming sun, has earned over US$625 million worldwide, in an extended theatrical run.

In fifth place with US$6.4 million was indie horror film Hokum, a low-budget Irish production which Gross said had earned "excellent" reviews from critics and audiences.

Directed by Damian McCarthy and starring Adam Scott (Severance), the film follows an author who travels to a mysterious hotel in rural Ireland.