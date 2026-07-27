TV presenter Diana Ser lists out life advice for her children entering university: 'Don’t just make friends'

For parents, no matter how old your children get, there is always one more piece of advice you would like to squeeze in before they head out the door.

For former actress and Talking Point host Diana Ser, that door just happens to lead to university.

The 54-year-old recently revealed that two of her three children – presumably her eldest son Jake, 19, and daughter Christy, 17 – will be starting university next year.

To mark the milestone, she shared a series of adorable throwback photos of them growing up, along with five life lessons she hopes they'll carry with them into adulthood.

1. Iron your clothes

It's more than just about appearance, though – it reflects self-respect and discipline, she wrote.

2. Seek solace in the outdoors

“Nature calms, refreshes, and rejuvenates.”

3. Don’t just make friends

“Cultivate friendships that last. These provide emotional and psychological support and relationships, and relationships that anchor you.”

4. Get enough sleep

“You’ll look and think better. Period."

5. Get perspectives on everything

“But ground your decisions to what matters most to you. Your values, passion, and loved ones."