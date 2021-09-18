Taiwan’s Chang Chen on speaking Mandarin in Dune with Timothee Chalamet

“Dune is a widely revered and epic science-fiction property, and fate brought director Denis (Villeneuve) and I together. I met him at the Cannes Film Festival when we were both on the jury, and we hit it off quite well. I also loved his films like Arrival and Blade Runner 2049, and he left a great impression,” Chang told CNA Lifestyle.

“Joining the cast was also something unexpected for me. One day, I received an email from him inviting me to play a role in Dune, and I accepted immediately. It was an easy decision because I relished the opportunity to work with a director that I admire, and the subject matter was of great interest to me.”

Chang, who rose to international prominence playing the desert bandit Dark Cloud in Lee Ang’s Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon, admitted that he did not read Frank Herbert’s revered novel before receiving the script.

“But when I finally did, I fell in love with it because Dune is not just a science-fiction novel,” he said. “Because it deals with topics like philosophy, social ecology, literature, environmental conservation. It takes time to digest such a grand and rich science fiction novel, and I was deeply drawn into it.”

So was it Chang’s idea to have Dr Yueh speak Mandarin in the film?

“Part of it came from director Denis since he made it such that Paul (Timothee Chalamet), the main character, can speak many languages,” explained Chang.

“It then followed that Dr Yueh might be able to speak Mandarin, since he represented someone from Asia. Therefore, the two characters might be able to converse in simple Mandarin, and this also acted as the foundation on which Paul and Dr Yueh built their relationship.”

We pointed out that Chalamet’s Paul perfectly pronounces his Mandarin lines in the film. Might Chang have been a helpful tutor for the young actor?

“I cannot take credit for this,” he replied. “He is very talented in languages, and he pronounced Mandarin perfectly.”