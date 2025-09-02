Dwayne Johnson, Oscar contender? The Smashing Machine starts buzz at Venice Film Festival

But he felt like he had more to give, not to prove something to Hollywood, but to himself. The push to take on a new challenge came in part from his co-star and friend Emily Blunt, who he worked with in Jungle Cruise, and who encouraged him to draw on everything he'd gone through in life and put it into his work.

“When you’ve been pigeonholed into something it’s hard to know, wait, can I do that?” he said. “Sometimes it takes people you know and love, like Emily and Benny, to say you can.”

Johnson was joined in Venice not only by Safdie and Blunt, but also the man he's portraying in the film. Kerr is a two-time UFC heavyweight tournament winner and MMA fighter who retired in 2009. Known as The Smashing Machine, Kerr also struggled with addiction to painkillers and opioids, overdosing twice.

Before Johnson was best known as the star of franchises like Jumanji and the Fast & Furious series, as well as a producer and business owner, he made his name in wrestling. A third-generation wrestler, he won eight WWE championships.

“I loved wrestling and I had such a great time, but it's very bombastic,” Johnson said.

He remembered meeting Kerr in the late 1990s and said how much he looked up to him. This film, he said, feels like a full circle moment.

The Smashing Machine takes place between the years 1997 and 2000, a tumultous time in both Kerr’s professional and personal life. His relationship with then girlfriend Dawn Staples was particularly volatile.

Blunt got to know and spend time with her counterpart as well. She said she was excited to show the “full weather system” of a relationship.

“I've been part of a lot of relationships that are essentially more curated to a movie, a moviefied relationship,” Blunt said. “This felt like the full spectrum of what a relationship really looks like. Because humans change within the hour. I think we got to show that.”

She said it was extraordinary and a little “spooky” to see Johnson fully disappear into this role. The prosthetics were designed by master makeup artist Kazu Hiro, who helped Bradley Cooper turn into Leonard Bernstein and Gary Oldman into Winston Churchill.