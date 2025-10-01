Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee cast in new Chinese drama less than a month after premiere of new wuxia series
Eleanor Lee is making her comeback in full force. Earlier this week, it was announced that the 25-year-old China-based Singaporean star has been cast in Mango TV's new drama Da Xiao Ye Sheng Huo (loosely translated to 'Laughing Nightlife').
This came less than a month after the long-awaited premiere of Lee's wuxia (martial arts heroes genre) series Go To The Mountains And Sea aka The Journey Of Legend.
According to reports, filming for Da Xiao Ye Sheng Huo began on Aug 29 and the crew held a lighthearted opening ceremony that morning.
The drama – presumably about campus life in a night school – is directed by Ye Changqing, who previously co-directed 2012 hit Chinese drama iPartment 3. The lead cast includes Chinese stars Lou Yixiao, Chen Bohao and Zhang Ji Jun.
Lee was listed as a "special guest performer". She will reportedly play the role of a cool and aloof character named Ouyang Lu in the series.
The actress, who's the daughter of Taiwan-born Mediacorp host Quan Yifeng, also took to her socials to share about her upcoming production.
"Night school buddy Ouyang Lu reporting in! A quirky adventure in Shanghai, ready to kick things off with laughter together!" she said.
This is Lee's second project after her high-profile controversy over a leaked sound clip of her allegedly insulting Mainland Chinese.
Her former assistant, who released the clip, later admitted that the sound bite was maliciously fabricated after Lee filed a police report.
The assistant also publicly apologised to the actress and was ordered to "compensate for emotional distress, legal expenses, and other economic losses" by the court.
Even after that, Lee's reputation remained at stake, until she secured her role in Go To The Mountains And Sea – despite speculations that she would be replaced by AI.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/