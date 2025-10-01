Singaporean actress Eleanor Lee cast in new Chinese drama less than a month after premiere of new wuxia series

According to reports, filming for Da Xiao Ye Sheng Huo began on Aug 29 and the crew held a lighthearted opening ceremony that morning.

The drama – presumably about campus life in a night school – is directed by Ye Changqing, who previously co-directed 2012 hit Chinese drama iPartment 3. The lead cast includes Chinese stars Lou Yixiao, Chen Bohao and Zhang Ji Jun.

Lee was listed as a "special guest performer". She will reportedly play the role of a cool and aloof character named Ouyang Lu in the series.

The actress, who's the daughter of Taiwan-born Mediacorp host Quan Yifeng, also took to her socials to share about her upcoming production.

"Night school buddy Ouyang Lu reporting in! A quirky adventure in Shanghai, ready to kick things off with laughter together!" she said.