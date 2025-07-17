Emma Watson banned from driving for 6 months

Emma Watson has been banned from driving for six months. The Harry Potter star, 35, was disqualified and ordered to pay £1,044 (US$1,398) after she was caught driving at 38mph (61.2 kilometres per hour) in a 30mph zone in Oxford.

Watson, who shot to fame as Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter film franchise, was sentenced at High Wycombe Magistrates' Court on Wednesday (Jul 16), after she admitted speeding on Banbury Road, Oxford. Watson wasn't in attendance in the courtroom.

According to the newspaper, This Is Oxfordshire, Watson's representative said in court that Watson fully understood her position and accepted her punishment.

Before the speeding incident in Oxford, Watson already had nine points on her licence following previous offences.

Her Audi vehicle was previously impounded by the police in February last year after it blocked two cars in a town in England.