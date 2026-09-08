Widow's Bay dominates with 8 Emmys at early ceremony and The Pitt takes 4

Harden’s first speaking role was in the 1975 Robert Redford-Faye Dunaway thriller Three Days Of The Condor and he had a three-season role on the sitcom The Jeffersons in the 1970s, but has acted for decades without awards recognition.

Singer-songwriter Andrew Bird and Gavin Brivik won for original music and lyrics for a song they wrote about the character.

“It's not a music-heavy show,” Bird said backstage. “But they gave us a beautiful moment with a character that we love.”

REBRANDING THE CREATIVE ARTS EMMYS AND ADDING SOME STAR POWER

The Television Academy hands out well over 100 primetime Emmys, and most of them are being presented this weekend in a pair of ceremonies. They were previously known as the Creative Arts Emmys but have now been rebranded as simply the first two nights of the 78th Emmy Awards.

The weekend's awards primarily go to behind-the-scenes crew members, but they include the guest-acting awards that tend to go to bigger names. And the shows' star power got a boost when five categories normally on the main telecast were bumped to the earlier weekend, among them best supporting actor in a limited series, won by Harbour in his third nomination, and best supporting actress in a limited series, won by Linda Cardellini in her fourth nomination in an elite TV career that included roles on FreaksAnd Geeks and Mad Men.

“Thank you to everybody who along the way through the years helped me get to this moment of a real dream come true,” Cardellini said from the stage, through tears.