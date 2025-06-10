Taiwanese actors Esther Liu and Simon Lian announce marriage and pregnancy
Taiwanese actress Esther Liu, 36, and actor Simon Lian, 33, are now married, with Liu also currently three months pregnant, according to Taiwanese TV channel TVBS News.
The actress-singer, best known for her roles in the dramas Chinese Paladin as well as Westside Story, had announced the news on Instagram on Monday (Jun 9).
She said: “Thank you Simon Lian, thank you to our children, thank you to the world for giving me the ordinary and extraordinary. Please bless and protect us.”
Lian, who was a former member of Taiwanese boyband SpeXial from 2014 to 2017, also shared the good news on his Instagram account on Jun 10.
He said: “Thank you for embracing me with your laughter that can be heard from 1km away. I also believe our baby will be the same as you, laughing can make the whole world beautiful (in part with loving food).
“Next, I will use all my love to love you and our baby. We will be very happy and sincerely share this joy with everyone! Thank you everyone.”
According to TVBS News on, the pair’s relationship started after co-starring in TVBS’ original 2024 series The Good, The Bad And The Ugly, also known as San Francisco Beauty Salon. The two played childhood sweethearts who have been quarrelling since they were young.
Liu, who was a member of the musical duo Sweety with Joanne Tseng, admitted that she was attracted by Lian’s appearance at first, according to TVBS News. After getting to know him, she found that he was someone who would show his vulnerability and the two later slowly got familiar with each other.
Lian's meticulous care for Liu’s foot injury at the beginning of the year also made her determined to spend the rest of her life with Lian.
It was also reported that Lian had initially thought that Liu was a very strong person, but after getting to know her and discovering her feminine side, it made him unconsciously want to protect her.
The two shared that they currently have no plans to hold a wedding banquet, and are expected to welcome their baby by the end of the year.
According to Taiwan media outlets, Liu was also previously in a relationship with Ethan Juan, her co-star in the Taiwanese TV series Green Forest, My Home in 2005, when she was just 17 years old.
As Liu was a minor, their relationship was opposed by her and Juan’s agencies and ended within seven months.