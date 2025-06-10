Taiwanese actors Esther Liu and Simon Lian announce marriage and pregnancy

Liu, who was a member of the musical duo Sweety with Joanne Tseng, admitted that she was attracted by Lian’s appearance at first, according to TVBS News. After getting to know him, she found that he was someone who would show his vulnerability and the two later slowly got familiar with each other.

Lian's meticulous care for Liu’s foot injury at the beginning of the year also made her determined to spend the rest of her life with Lian.

It was also reported that Lian had initially thought that Liu was a very strong person, but after getting to know her and discovering her feminine side, it made him unconsciously want to protect her.

The two shared that they currently have no plans to hold a wedding banquet, and are expected to welcome their baby by the end of the year.

According to Taiwan media outlets, Liu was also previously in a relationship with Ethan Juan, her co-star in the Taiwanese TV series Green Forest, My Home in 2005, when she was just 17 years old.

As Liu was a minor, their relationship was opposed by her and Juan’s agencies and ended within seven months.