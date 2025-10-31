Veteran news presenter Evelyn Lam leaves Mediacorp to pursue career in psychology

Among her many career highlights, Evelyn Lam counts the recent General Elections as one of her most memorable experiences. She hosted both the polling night and nomination day broadcasts. Needless to say, it was one of the busiest times of her career.

As if that wasn’t enough, Lam revealed she was also pursuing her practitioner diploma at the same time.

“I was scrambling with my classes, my assignments and with work. That period was a challenge for me, but it was also very memorable,” she recalled.

Her decision to take up yet another course shouldn't come as a surprise. A lifelong learner, she’s often pursued studies alongside her demanding full-time job. Over the years, she’s completed a data analysis course, and even took up fashion design at NAFA, purely out of interest.

This time, however, she’s charting an entirely new path. “Now I’m heading towards another field but it’s not fashion design, don’t worry,” she laughed. “I’ll be going into therapy work. I’ve always been interested in psychology.”

What began as curiosity turned into a calling.

“I came across a course on hypnotherapy and decided to learn more – just out of curiosity, like a reporter would,” she said. “Then I realised it really helps people. So I went further and took another diploma in psychotherapy. Hypnotherapy will be one of the modalities in my therapy work. For now, I’ll be joining a private clinic as an associate.”

Getting that certification while juggling election coverage, nightly news shifts and coursework was no easy feat. “It took a lot of blood and tears,” she admitted. On days when she worked nights, she would spend her mornings doing clinical hours and assignments.

Lam is now taking things slow, giving herself a short break before easing into her new role. She’ll begin building her portfolio officially in January next year, while also preparing to pursue her master’s degree in psychology.

“You need a master’s to be a psychologist, so I’ll be taking that next year. There’s so much continuous learning in this field and I don’t think I’ll be stopping [anytime soon],” she said with a smile.

Evelyn Lam credits her curiosity for helping her thrive in the newsroom but after 17 years, she found herself craving growth.

"Maybe it’s a midlife crisis but there was this sudden urge to just go ahead and give it a try," she laughed.

This story was originally published in 8Days.

For more 8Days stories, visit https://www.8days.sg/