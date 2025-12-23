EXO's DO praised for making it to Kim Woo-bin and Shin Min-a's wedding despite awards show clash

Doh Kyung-soo and Kim Woo-bin are known to be close friends, having co-starred in the popular variety series Green Bean, Red Bean. Doh had previously promised Kim that he would sing at his wedding.

However, Kim’s wedding ultimately fell on the same day as the 2025 Melon Music Awards (MMA), where EXO was scheduled to perform, leading many to assume that Doh would be unable to attend.

That assumption proved false on Saturday when Doh surprised fans and reporters gathered outside The Shilla Seoul, the wedding venue. It was later revealed that Doh had first appeared on the MMA red carpet at Gocheok Sky Dome, then travelled to Kim’s wedding, before returning to the dome in time to perform with EXO.

According to those present, Doh spent about 15 minutes at the wedding to congratulate the couple.

A round trip between The Shilla Seoul and Gocheok Sky Dome takes at least 88 minutes by car.