Fandi Ahmad teases his kids about settling down, says he proposed to Wendy Jacobs in 3 months

And like any good story, it all began with a chance encounter.

Recalling how he first met Jacobs, Fandi said: “I met her at the wedding of [celeb photographer] Wee Khim and Jessica [Soo], the musician. I saw [Wendy] about 50 or 60 metres away, then when Wee Khim came to us I asked him straightaway, ‘Who is that girl wearing a white dress?’”

But just as quickly as his interest was sparked, it was shut down – a friend told him not to “waste time”, and Fandi let the moment pass.

Fate, however, had other plans.

Sometime later, while having lunch with former Lions teammate Abbas Saad, Fandi spotted a familiar face – this time on a newspaper spread out on the floor.

He said: “We [laid out our packed lunch] on newspaper in my house on the floor, we sat down and began eating, and I pointed at the newspaper and went, ‘Abbas, this girl!’ She was on the paper and I was like, ‘Eh? How come this girl is here!’”

That was all the confirmation he needed.

“This girl is fated for me. I’m very sure, I know.”

Determined, he tracked down Jacobs' number through a make-up artist and called her home. Her sister, a football fan, was ecstatic to hear from him – though she cheekily held him off.

“No, I’ll call my mother first.”

Things moved quickly from there.

“Three months, and I proposed to her. Her visa was expiring and she was about to leave, so [we] said ‘don’t waste time’,” Fandi shared, later calling Wee Khim to proudly declare that he had, indeed, gotten the girl.