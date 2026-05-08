Fandi Ahmad teases his kids about settling down, says he proposed to Wendy Jacobs in 3 months
Beyond his success on the football pitch, the local legend reveals in the latest episode of DNA that he is simply a dad hoping his children will settle down.
Think of local sporting legends, and one name almost instantly comes to mind – former professional footballer Fandi Ahmad, 63.
Now a manager and coach, the former striker enjoyed a stellar career, representing Singapore on the international stage and playing for clubs in the Netherlands and Greece. He was also a key member of Singapore’s iconic 1994 “Dream Team”, which clinched both the Malaysia League and Malaysia Cup.
Off the pitch, Ahmad is just as accomplished. Together with his wife, South African former model Wendy Jacobs, he has built a close-knit family of five children – Irfan, 29, Ikhsan, 27, Iman, 26, Ilhan, 24, and Iryan, 20. His legacy lives on through his sons, all of whom have followed in his footsteps as professional footballers.
On the latest episode of 8days’ chat show DNA, Fandi and his youngest son Iryan sit down with host Rebecca Lim to talk about life in the spotlight – and the everyday moments that reveal the man behind the legend.
And like any good story, it all began with a chance encounter.
Recalling how he first met Jacobs, Fandi said: “I met her at the wedding of [celeb photographer] Wee Khim and Jessica [Soo], the musician. I saw [Wendy] about 50 or 60 metres away, then when Wee Khim came to us I asked him straightaway, ‘Who is that girl wearing a white dress?’”
But just as quickly as his interest was sparked, it was shut down – a friend told him not to “waste time”, and Fandi let the moment pass.
Fate, however, had other plans.
Sometime later, while having lunch with former Lions teammate Abbas Saad, Fandi spotted a familiar face – this time on a newspaper spread out on the floor.
He said: “We [laid out our packed lunch] on newspaper in my house on the floor, we sat down and began eating, and I pointed at the newspaper and went, ‘Abbas, this girl!’ She was on the paper and I was like, ‘Eh? How come this girl is here!’”
That was all the confirmation he needed.
“This girl is fated for me. I’m very sure, I know.”
Determined, he tracked down Jacobs' number through a make-up artist and called her home. Her sister, a football fan, was ecstatic to hear from him – though she cheekily held him off.
“No, I’ll call my mother first.”
Things moved quickly from there.
“Three months, and I proposed to her. Her visa was expiring and she was about to leave, so [we] said ‘don’t waste time’,” Fandi shared, later calling Wee Khim to proudly declare that he had, indeed, gotten the girl.
One memorable visit to Jacobs' home sealed the deal in a rather unexpected way. While watching a rugby match between South Africa and New Zealand, her family spoke Afrikaans – about him, no less. Thanks to his time playing in the Netherlands, Fandi understood enough to follow the conversation, even responding in Dutch, a language closely related to Afrikaans.
Jacobs' mother was stunned, but Fandi knew exactly what had been said – including when Jacobs told her: “This is the man I want to marry.”
More than three decades on, the couple are still going strong. This year, they celebrate their 31st wedding anniversary.
With a love story straight out of a rom-com, it’s no surprise that Fandi hopes his children might one day experience something similar.
So, when Lim asked what he worries about most these days, his answer caught everyone off guard.
“I’m worried that they’re not getting married.”
Cue laughter all around.
“Because I’ve been questioned by my relatives and friends. Some of them have children and even grandchildren, [and they’ll ask] ‘Where’s yours?’.”
His go-to reply?
“Still in the making.”
Iman, who joined her father and brother later in the episode, offered some context.
“Because we’re one of the older cousins, but none of us have gotten engaged or married, while all the other cousins who are my age or even younger already have.”
Fandi, never one to miss a chance for a cheeky jab, quipped: “I think for the boys, I understand, they want to follow in my footsteps. They want to waste time until they are 30 plus,” he said, shooting a playful side-eye at Iryan.
Still, despite the teasing (and subtle parental nudges), Fandi isn’t putting any real pressure on his kids to settle down.
In fact, Iman admitted she “didn’t even know” he felt that way.
This story was originally published in 8Days.
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