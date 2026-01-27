Fann Wong and Christopher Lee’s son Zed is a semi-finalist in National Youth Orator Championships

Adopting the tone of an enthusiastic tour guide, the young Lee took viewers through some of Singapore’s most recognisable landmarks, albeit with a "slightly unhinged" twist. These include the National Museum, Singapore’s “elegant grandma telling you stories of how we went from a sleepy fishing village to, well, this madness”, and Marina Bay Sands that looks like a “giant stone tabletop balanced on three candy bars”.

He also humorously described Singapore as a “city that the past, present, and future all built together after they had too much coffee”.

The competition, supported by the Speak Good English Movement, is open to students from primary school to university.

Many netizens praised Zed's speech in the video’s comments section, lauding him for his “energetic and posh speech”. One comment said, “Well done boy, you will go far with such skill set!” while another praised him for being a “super eloquent and smart kid”.