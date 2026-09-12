Festival Of Thrills at RWS returns with Halloween Horror Nights, Minions live show, racing experiences and more

Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has brought back its Festival Of Thrills programme this month. Comprising numerous exhilarating experiences across the resort, Festival Of Thrills will run till Nov 1.

One of the programme's biggest highlights is, of course, the iconic Halloween Horror Nights, returning to Universal Studios Singapore for its 14th edition.

Happening on selected nights between 25 Sep and 1 Nov, this year's Halloween Horror Nights will feature haunted houses themed after the likes of a broadcasting station and a karang guni shop, as well as numerous horror-themed live shows.

Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 2026 are currently on sale via Resorts World Sentosa's website and Klook, with regular ticket prices starting at S$68.