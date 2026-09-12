Festival Of Thrills at RWS returns with Halloween Horror Nights, Minions live show, racing experiences and more
Festival Of Thrills will run till Nov 1 at Resorts World Sentosa and comprises numerous activities and experiences.
Resorts World Sentosa (RWS) has brought back its Festival Of Thrills programme this month. Comprising numerous exhilarating experiences across the resort, Festival Of Thrills will run till Nov 1.
One of the programme's biggest highlights is, of course, the iconic Halloween Horror Nights, returning to Universal Studios Singapore for its 14th edition.
Happening on selected nights between 25 Sep and 1 Nov, this year's Halloween Horror Nights will feature haunted houses themed after the likes of a broadcasting station and a karang guni shop, as well as numerous horror-themed live shows.
Tickets for Halloween Horror Nights 2026 are currently on sale via Resorts World Sentosa's website and Klook, with regular ticket prices starting at S$68.
Beyond Halloween Horror Nights, Universal Studios Singapore will also host Trick Or Thrills for family-friendly fun. Visitors can look forward to a Halloween-themed live show starring the Minions and meet-and-greet sessions with popular characters like Kuromi, Cookie Monster and Shrek.
Trick Or Thrills is included with regular admission to Universal Studios Singapore.
Over at Singapore Oceanarium, visitors can enjoy the neon-inspired Into The Glowcean experience, featuring engaging activities and installations such as light painting, glowing marine-life sculptures, and a silent disco.
Into The Glowcean runs until Nov 1, with some activities taking place only on specific dates.
More information is available on this website.
Festival Of Thrills isn't just limited to Halloween activities. Head to Weave for all things motorsport, with racing games, a full-scale race car display and bar games.
More information is available on this website.
Other activities that are part of Festival Of Thrills include a treasure hunt and a murder mystery game at Adventure Cove Waterpark and dining deals.
In a statement, Lena Lee, executive vice president of attractions and destination experience at RWS, said: “We are thrilled to set the stage and rev up energetic fun for this year’s Festival of Thrills with a dynamic line-up of Halloween experiences across RWS.
“Introducing more firepower to our eclectic range of offerings and event spaces across the property, we are reimagining the Halloween season in Singapore in an unprecedented, bigger and bolder fashion. We welcome guests to come explore and test their fear thresholds in experiences tailored to every fright level at our attractions, or just to soak in the races and Halloween-vibes season.”
Festival Of Thrills will run at Resorts World Sentosa till Nov 1. More information is available on this website.