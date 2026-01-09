Song by Malaysian singer Fish Leong banned on China platforms after US capture of Maduro

The United States’ strike on Venezuela on Jan 3, capturing President Nicolas Maduro and his wife, has sparked international shockwaves and condemnation. China, known for its close relationship with Venezuela, issued a statement expressing strong dissatisfaction, criticising the US action and calling for the couple’s release.

While many Chinese netizens denounced the US as a “global bully”, an unexpected reaction soon appeared online.

Large numbers of users began flooding major music platforms and social media with streams of Malaysian singer Fish Leong’s 2005 hit song Unfortunately Not You.

So what does a romantic ballad about missed love have to do with Maduro’s arrest?

Well, it’s all in the name.

The song’s Chinese title, Ke Xi Bu Shi Ni (可惜不是你), contains the word “Kexi” (unfortunately), which sounds similar to “Xi”, the surname of Chinese leader Xi Jinping.

Using this sound-alike, some netizens turned the song into a form of indirect sarcasm.

Besides repeatedly streaming the track, netizens also left provocative remarks in the comments section of the song, such as “Unfortunately, it wasn’t Xi”, “Unfortunately, it wasn’t that someone”, and “They caught the wrong person – should catch the right one again”, which are seen to be targeted at the Chinese leader.

Unsurprisingly, the song was soon removed from Chinese platforms.