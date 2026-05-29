Singer Frances Tan swapped law for music, now represents Singapore in Commonwealth Song Contest finals

The pivot to music wasn’t random. Tan wrote her first song at 13, too afraid to tell anyone about her secret love for the craft. "Growing up, I always loved music and dreamed of pursuing it one day," Tan told CNA Lifestyle.

Awestruck from her first-ever concert at 11 – Justin Bieber’s My World 2.0 concert at the Singapore Indoor Stadium – Tan told her parents she wanted to pursue music, only to be laughed at as they said, “music should only ever be a hobby”. Embarrassed, she silenced her dream, vowed to "never bring this up to anyone ever again" and went on to law school.

"In my last year of law school, as I reflected on what I wanted to do after graduation, I realised that the little voice inside me, which I had ignored for 10 years, never went away," she said. "For the first time, I wondered: what if it is not a figment of my imagination, but actually a part of me?"

The realisation led her to New York University (NYU) where she completed a master’s in songwriting last year. The beginning of this journey led to the birth of Just Me. "I was so excited at the thought of living alone in [New York City] in my early twenties, finally pursuing music, which I had dreamed about my whole life, that a melody and lyric popped into my head while daydreaming," Tan says. "I ended up writing this song in one sitting."