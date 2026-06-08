Taiwanese actor Fu Zichun, known as Jun Fu, dies suddenly at age 46

Taiwanese actor Fu Zichun, whose also known as Jun Fu, has died at age 46.

According to Taiwanese broadcaster TVBS, Fu developed symptoms linked to acute leukaemia on Sunday afternoon (Jun 7) and was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home.

Local media reports also said the actor had recently returned from a holiday in Bali, Indonesia. Shortly after returning to Taiwan, his condition reportedly deteriorated rapidly.

Fu lost consciousness at home on Sunday afternoon and was taken to Mackay Memorial Hospital in Taipei for emergency treatment. Despite efforts to resuscitate him, he died later that day.

According to Taiwanese news outlet Nownews, the actor's family was devastated by the sudden loss.

His management company, Phoenix Talent, said Fu had recently been grieving the death of his mother and had become noticeably thinner, but those around him were unaware that he was seriously ill.

Fu was active in the entertainment industry for more than two decades. He was best known for his roles in Taiwanese dramas, including Rookie's Diary, Father and Son and Golden City. His military background also led to him being cast in several military-themed productions.

In film, he appeared in projects including the award-winning 2017 drama The Bold, The Corrupt, And The Beautiful.