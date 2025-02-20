G-Dragon and Elton John to perform at Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2025 in October
G-Dragon will be performing on Oct 3 while Elton John's set will be on Oct 5.
This October, music fans can say Home Sweet Home on the Yellow Brick Road. Organisers of the Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 announced on Thursday morning (Feb 20) that South Korean rapper G-Dragon and British music icon Elton John will be performing at this year's event.
G-Dragon, who is the leader of the South Korean boy band BigBang, will be performing on Friday (Oct 3) at the Padang Stage in Zone 4. His last full-scale concert in Singapore was in 2017.
The 36-year-old is set to release his highly anticipated third studio album Ubermensch on Feb 25.
Elton John, on the other hand, will be closing out the race weekend. His show at Padang Stage in Zone 4 is set for Sunday (Oct 5) after the race. The highly-acclaimed musician's last concert in Singapore was in 2015.
John has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and has produced evergreen hits like Tiny Dancer and Your Song.
In a statement to the press, organisers said that more artistes will be announced in the coming months.
“We are incredibly excited with how the full entertainment line-up is progressing but could not wait to announce that these superstars will be performing at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this year. Other acts will be unveiled in the coming months to complete the full race weekend entertainment programme,” said Adam Firth, executive director of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.
Formula 1 Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix 2025 will take place from Oct 3 to 5. Tickets are now available for sale on this website, with single-day ticket prices starting at S$148.