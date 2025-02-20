G-Dragon and Elton John to perform at Singapore F1 Grand Prix 2025 in October

Elton John, on the other hand, will be closing out the race weekend. His show at Padang Stage in Zone 4 is set for Sunday (Oct 5) after the race. The highly-acclaimed musician's last concert in Singapore was in 2015.

John has sold more than 300 million records worldwide and has produced evergreen hits like Tiny Dancer and Your Song.

In a statement to the press, organisers said that more artistes will be announced in the coming months.

“We are incredibly excited with how the full entertainment line-up is progressing but could not wait to announce that these superstars will be performing at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this year. Other acts will be unveiled in the coming months to complete the full race weekend entertainment programme,” said Adam Firth, executive director of Singapore GP Pte Ltd.