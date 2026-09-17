G-Dragon's Peaceminusone and Toy Story pop-up coming to Singapore in October
The collaboration will make its Southeast Asian debut at Clarke Quay from Oct 16 to Nov 11, with exclusive merchandise and interactive elements.
A pop-up bringing together K-pop star G-Dragon's fashion label Peaceminusone, and Disney and Pixar's Toy Story is coming to Singapore.
Titled Toy Story | Peaceminusone: The First Fan, the pop-up will run at Clarke Quay from Oct 16 to Nov 11, marking the collaboration's Southeast Asian debut.
The Singapore edition is being brought here in collaboration with local design and collectibles company Mighty Jaxx, known for its pop culture collectibles and collaborations with various franchises and companies, including Disney, Sanrio, One Piece and The Powerpuff Girls.
The Peaceminusone collaboration reimagines Toy Story characters including Woody and Buzz Lightyear through the fashion label's visual style, which is closely associated with G-Dragon and its signature daisy motif.
According to a press release, the concept is based on the idea that the toys people grew up with were their "very first fans" as they pursued their dreams.
Visitors to the Singapore pop-up can expect exclusive merchandise and interactive elements, although details on the products, activities and entry arrangements have yet to be announced.
The Singapore pop-up also follows previous editions in Seoul, Tokyo, Hong Kong and Taipei.
Social media posts from visitors to the Seoul edition showed familiar Toy Story characters, including Woody and Buzz Lightyear, reimagined with Peaceminusone's signature missing-petal daisy.
Merchandise released at previous editions included apparel and plush toys. Entry to the Seoul pop-up also required reservations, though it has not yet been confirmed whether the same merchandise or entry system will apply in Singapore.
Founded by G-Dragon and stylist Gee Eun in 2016, Peaceminusone is a South Korean fashion and lifestyle label known for its clothing, accessories and collaborations, including with companies and designers including Nike and Giuseppe Zanotti.