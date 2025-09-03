Giant board games and more at Asian Civilisations Museum's 'playable' exhibit on Asian games

Did you know mahjong started with cards? Or that chess began in India as a war game? A new exhibition at the Asian Civilisations Museum (ACM) looks at the origins of some familiar games across Asia – and you can even have fun exploring these at a "playable" exhibition.

Let’s Play! The Art And Design Of Asian Games opens on Sep 5 and features more than 150 works ranging from historical artefacts to newly commissioned pieces by contemporary designers. Other games featured include chess, chaupar, weiqi, xiangqi, shogi and carrom.

Aside from looking at their history, the show also shows how they've been reinvented for modern audiences. There are also communal play spaces where visitors can enjoy classic board games and locally designed titles, alongside digital interactives.