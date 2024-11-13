Hong Kong singer GEM performing in Singapore in March 2025
The singer, whose real name is Gloria Tang Sze-wing, will be performing at the National Stadium as part of her I Am Gloria world tour.
Hong Kong singer GEM will be making her highly-anticipated return to Singapore in 2025 – eight years after her last concert in the country. The 33-year-old, whose real name is Gloria Tang Sze-wing, will be performing at the National Stadium on Mar 1, 2025 as part of her ongoing I Am Gloria world tour.
GEM's previous concert was held at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in 2017.
On Nov 2, Singapore was one of the four locations announced as new stops on GEM's I Am Gloria world tour. The other three cities are London, Paris and Kuala Lumpur.
I Am Gloria marks GEM's fourth concert tour and started on Dec 9, 2023 at Guangdong Olympic Stadium in Guangzhou, China.
The Singapore leg of I Am Gloria is organised by One Production and more details including ticket prices will be announced at a later date.
GEM burst onto the scene in 2008 with her self-titled extended play which nabbed her several awards for best new female artiste. The follow-up release 18... served as her debut studio album and went on to become one of the best-selling Cantonese records in 2009.
Since then, GEM has released multiple hit albums and garnered accolades including the Golden Melody Jury Award in 2020.