987FM DJ Germaine Tan and Zouk CEO Andrew Li announce engagement
On Sunday (Jun 1), Tan uploaded a post on her Instagram announcing her engagement to Li. The two had been dating for two and a half years.
987FM DJ Germaine Tan announced on Sunday (Jun 1) that she and her boyfriend of two and a half years, Andrew Li, are engaged.
Li, who is the CEO of lifestyle and hospitality brand Zouk Group, proposed to Tan on a private sandbank in the Maldives during a recent trip.
Tan told CNA Lifestyle that before the trip, she had her "suspicions".
"He told me that he had arranged for a photographer to take some photos of us on one of the days. I had my suspicions on an impending proposal because I’m usually the one more invested in taking photos," she said.
Li proposed to Tan "as the sun was setting over the ocean".
According to Tan, Li then told her that he "knew all along" that he would marry her.
He had told her: "The way you love me so fiercely inspires me to be the best version of myself. You are everything I’ve ever wanted in a soulmate, partner, and wife. If you let me, I will spend the rest of my life trying to make you happy.”
Tan shared that she was moved by his speech and was "full-on bawling" at that point.
The couple first met "on a random Thursday night" at cocktail bar Here Kitty Kitty, which is managed by Zouk Group.
"Honestly, I didn’t think too much that first night, but we had a great time dancing," said Tan. "He pulled out all his boyband moves to impress me. He commented on my Instagram and slid into my DMs after that night."
Tan shared that she had "no idea" who Li was when she first met him.
"He started on a blank slate in my mind. After we started dating, he would tell me that first night, when he saw me snapping photos at the bar, he thought I was the perfect combination of attractive and cute, and was interested to get to know me."
Tan added that throughout their relationship, Li has helped her overcome "so many challenges".
"[He] has challenged me to grow in ways I never imagined, and to help me heal from past trauma," said Tan.
"A year before we got engaged, he told me: 'Our relationship is my priority in life right now, I will do everything I can to make it work.' And he really showed that commitment. We’re in the best place we could be right now."
Tan also revealed that her father, who is the founder of supermarket chain Hao Mart, and Li share a "great relationship".
"My dad insists on sitting next to Andrew at family gatherings so that he can talk his ear off about the things that no one else wants to entertain him about, like business and the economy," said Tan.
Tan shared that she had previously asked her father if Li would have to seek his approval to marry her, to which the elder Tan responded: "No need la! Long ago, I approved already."
Well wishes have poured in from many of Tan's colleagues, including Yes 933 DJ Hazelle Teo and actresses He Ying Ying and Chantalle Ng.
For now, the couple plans to have a wedding where all of their loved ones can "come together and celebrate love".
"We can’t wait to spend the rest of our lives together, and grow a family together too," said Tan.