987FM DJ Germaine Tan and Zouk CEO Andrew Li announce engagement

The couple first met "on a random Thursday night" at cocktail bar Here Kitty Kitty, which is managed by Zouk Group.

"Honestly, I didn’t think too much that first night, but we had a great time dancing," said Tan. "He pulled out all his boyband moves to impress me. He commented on my Instagram and slid into my DMs after that night."

Tan shared that she had "no idea" who Li was when she first met him.

"He started on a blank slate in my mind. After we started dating, he would tell me that first night, when he saw me snapping photos at the bar, he thought I was the perfect combination of attractive and cute, and was interested to get to know me."

Tan added that throughout their relationship, Li has helped her overcome "so many challenges".

"[He] has challenged me to grow in ways I never imagined, and to help me heal from past trauma," said Tan.

"A year before we got engaged, he told me: 'Our relationship is my priority in life right now, I will do everything I can to make it work.' And he really showed that commitment. We’re in the best place we could be right now."