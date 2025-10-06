Radio DJ Glenn Ong responds to speculation about dating Filipino actress Jonica Lazo

Seems like Glenn Ong is dating again – and enjoying the single life. Speculation over the radio DJ's love life recently went into overdrive after he posted an Instagram post on Sep 30 showing him with Filipino actress Jonica Lazo. There were also other pictures of him enjoying drinks with her and a group of friends.

"I'm 55 right now and I've always been with someone, and I've never been single. Now that I'm single, I have the freedom to really socialise and have as many friends as I like," he told The New Paper (TNP) on Oct 4.

Ong also told the Singapore media outlet he has gone on dates with other women but hasn't shared photos on social media. Well, at least until now. "I don't know why I made that post on Instagram," he said.

"But I thought it was nice to welcome Jonica to Singapore since she is a well-known actress in the Philippines and would be accustomed to the spotlight since she's a public figure," he explained.