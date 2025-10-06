Radio DJ Glenn Ong responds to speculation about dating Filipino actress Jonica Lazo
The radio veteran recently sparked dating rumours after posting a photo on Instagram.
Seems like Glenn Ong is dating again – and enjoying the single life. Speculation over the radio DJ's love life recently went into overdrive after he posted an Instagram post on Sep 30 showing him with Filipino actress Jonica Lazo. There were also other pictures of him enjoying drinks with her and a group of friends.
"I'm 55 right now and I've always been with someone, and I've never been single. Now that I'm single, I have the freedom to really socialise and have as many friends as I like," he told The New Paper (TNP) on Oct 4.
Ong also told the Singapore media outlet he has gone on dates with other women but hasn't shared photos on social media. Well, at least until now. "I don't know why I made that post on Instagram," he said.
"But I thought it was nice to welcome Jonica to Singapore since she is a well-known actress in the Philippines and would be accustomed to the spotlight since she's a public figure," he explained.
The 55-year-old had previously told The Straits Times he would "neither admit nor deny" the dating rumours.
"I now have the means to just enjoy myself at this stage of my life and do whatever I want, and while people mellow with age, I feel like I'm starting again because of my friends of different ages," he told TNP.
"I'll go golfing with friends who are about my age, and millennials and Gen Zs would invite me out for drinks, so I go to Marquee, I go to Avenue. I'm just out there... enjoying myself, and I'm enjoying the fact that I see a change in the industry and how people party now as opposed to how we used to party."
As for Lazo, the actress has appeared in a few shows in the Philippines, including the horror movie Isolated, the drama She Means Business, and episodes of the comedy TV series Wow Mani. In an article on Filipino online tabloid Hataw back in 2024, her age was cited as 23 years old.
She is also no stranger to Singapore’s party scene as seen in her Instagram Stories. The bikini-loving actress has enjoyed drinks with friends at the members-only Mandala Club, and Marina Bay Sands’s Avenue Lounge and Infinity Pool.
The thrice-divorced Ong was most recently married to fellow DJ Jean Danker with Mediacorp’s Class 95. The couple split in December 2024 after eight years of marriage and have no children.
His previous two marriages were with DJs Jamie Yeo and Kate Reyes, who died from breast cancer in 2014. They also do not have children with him.
Ong had previously said that "I'm not looking to move on to another serious relationship because I feel I've never had time for myself".
As for marriage, the presenter and host confessed that "the moment I get married, it becomes a bit unsexy already".
"But as long as I'm not married, I can be in a relationship for like maybe a decade or more or whatever. I still feel like it's a bit sexier than if I got married, and I'm calling my other half wife," he said. "Some people love that and think it is so romantic, but I don't."
With regards to the 30-year age gap with Lazo, Ong told TNP: "Why not? If a girl who is 25 years old and me kind of vibe, and we go out, I'm completely fine with that. If you put any guy in my shoes, or if those who criticise me were in my situation, they'd love it, right?" he said.
"I don't date 25-year-old women often, and 25 is the lowest age I would date."