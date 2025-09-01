Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reveals he had surgery for skin cancer

Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay shared a health update on Instagram on Saturday (Aug 30). In the post, the 58-year-old revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.

Ramsay included a couple of photos in his post: One showed a bandage just under his left ear and the other is a close-up shot of the sutures.

He captioned the post: “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma!”