Celebrity chef Gordon Ramsay reveals he had surgery for skin cancer
The 58-year-old shared a photo that showed a bandage covering the bottom of his left ear and joked that he didn’t undergo a face lift. “I’d need a refund,” he quipped.
Celebrity chef and restaurateur Gordon Ramsay shared a health update on Instagram on Saturday (Aug 30). In the post, the 58-year-old revealed that he had undergone surgery to remove basal cell carcinoma, a type of skin cancer.
Ramsay included a couple of photos in his post: One showed a bandage just under his left ear and the other is a close-up shot of the sutures.
He captioned the post: “Grateful and so appreciative for the incredible team at The Skin Associates and their fast reactive work on removing this Basal Cell Carcinoma!”
The father-of-six also reminded his followers to use sunscreen, while joking that he didn’t undergo a face lift. “I’d need a refund,” he quipped.
One of his children, 25-year-old Holly Ramsay, commented “Love you dad” on his post.
According to Mayo Clinic, basal cell carcinoma is a type of skin cancer which begins in the basal cells – a type of cell within the skin that produces new skin cells as old ones die off. It occurs most often on areas that have been exposed to the sun.
Ramsay is a well-known figure in the culinary scene having opened a string of restaurants around the world, released cookbooks and appeared on popular TV shows such as MasterChef, Hell's Kitchen and Kitchen Nightmares.