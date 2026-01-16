Singer Gracie Abrams to make movie debut in new film from Babygirl director

Gracie Abrams is to make her acting debut in the movie Please. The 26-year-old singer has landed her first big-screen role in the A24 picture from Babygirl director Halina Reijn.

Reijn will both write and direct the flick but plot details are being kept under wraps for the time being.

Insiders have told The Hollywood Reporter that Please is a period female drama and will be another movie in the edgy romance genre that the Dutch filmmaker tackled with Babygirl – the erotic thriller starring Nicole Kidman and Harris Dickinson.

David Hinojosa will produce the flick, reteaming with Reijn for the third time after they previously collaborated on Bodies Bodies Bodies and Babygirl.

Abrams, the daughter of Star Wars director JJ Abrams, recently hinted that she was intrigued by the prospect of acting.

The I Miss You, I'm Sorry singer told The Hollywood Reporter: "I love a group project. The concept of being on a set is as thrilling as being on tour where everyone who’s there is there for a reason. These kind of creative environments are so incredibly inspiring to me. So yeah, who knows? We’ll see. We’ll see."

Abrams has also teased upcoming music but is staying tight-lipped about her new material for now.

She said: "I’m going to keep it under wraps, I suppose, until the moment. But right now I’m just very proud.

"It’s definitely my favourite music I’ve ever made, and I feel very closely connected to it. I appreciate so much that these albums are time capsules of where I’m at in my life at any given point, but right now it does feel very like me.

"I hope that whoever finds it, connects with it and that they make it theirs when it’s out one day. But not yet."