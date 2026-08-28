Guns, drugs and car chases: GTA 6 preview lands on Netflix after leaks

Rockstar Games on Thursday (Aug 27) launched, for the first time on Netflix, a preview of its hotly anticipated next installment in the Grand Theft Auto franchise, which will be released in November after a months-long delay and recent leaks.

The 26-minute preview of GTA 6 showcased an array of characters and scenes set in Vice City, the Miami-like setting where the game takes place.

It begins with the game's lead character, Jason, as he escapes a drug bust with a red duffel bag slung over his shoulder, alongside his new partner, Lucia.

Symbols on the screen indicated that players will be able to make them hold hands.

The pair of characters has been described as a Bonnie and Clyde duo, a reference to the early 20th-century American outlaws who robbed banks, among other crimes, and were eventually ambushed and shot dead by police.

The preview also whisks viewers through car chases, a strip club, rooftop meetings and various shootouts.

GTA 6 was originally scheduled for a late 2025 launch but will finally be released on Nov 19.

The previous version, GTA 5, was released in 2013 and sold more than 200 million copies; it's unclear how many pre-orders have been placed for GTA 6.

Some users around the world reported outages on Netflix midday on Thursday when the preview dropped.

The preview will be released later on Thursday on YouTube.

Netflix and Rockstar have partnered in the past to make previous versions of GTA available on Netflix's mobile gaming section.

Clips of the newest release leaked online starting Aug 18, a situation that Rockstar called "heartbreaking".

"This is obviously not how we intended for you to see the game after all this time," Rockstar said in a statement posted on social media.

The company obtained court orders Friday requiring Microsoft and Discord to turn over data in an effort to identify the source of recent leaks surrounding the eagerly anticipated video game.

Two federal judges in New York approved the subpoena requests, which had been filed a day earlier, according to court documents reviewed by AFP.

The leaks are attributed to an account with the pseudonym Cyberleek, whose author or authors claim to be acting to expose the industry's business practices.

Rockstar's parent company, Take-Two, angered fans earlier this year when it decided not to make any physical copies available.

It has also faced criticism for offering a version of the game with additional content at a higher price.

Last week, a unit of the US Army offered soldiers four days off to play the new game in exchange for reenlisting for more years of service, according to a memo reported by military news site Task & Purpose.

So far, 20 of the 130 eligible soldiers have reportedly taken the offer, which requires a minimum two-year commitment.