In pictures: Halloween Horror Nights is back at Universal Studios Singapore – here's what to expect
Back for the first time since 2019, the event’s 10th edition features a haunted house that's a "greatest hits" collection of the best scares gleaned from the past nine editions. It'll run from Sep 30 to Nov 5. Are you brave enough?

Be prepared to be scared at Hospitality of Horror, one of three haunted houses, at this year's Halloween Horror Nights at Universal Studios Singapore. (Photo: Resorts World Sentosa)

Genevieve Sarah Loh
Genevieve Sarah Loh
28 Sep 2022 01:07PM (Updated: 28 Sep 2022 01:56PM)
It may be September, but Halloween is already in the air at Universal Studios Singapore (USS). The much-missed Halloween Horror Nights (HHN) is back after a pandemic-induced two-year hiatus and it's all ready to celebrate its 10th edition with three haunted houses, two scare zones, a live show and special events like zombie laser tag and a behind-the-scenes Monsters & Manifestations experience.

Take a peek behind-the-scenes at the Monsters & Manifestations experience where guests will go on a tour hosted by The Keeper. (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

Whether you watch slasher flicks while peeping through your fingers, are obsessed with zombie apocalypses or just simply enjoy the rush of being jump scared out of your wits, USS HHN’s heart-thumping highlights are designed for all types of scare-seekers looking for the ultimate fright night.

Halloween Horror Nights 10 at USS (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

CNA Lifestyle had a sneak peek and here’s what to expect from this year’s haunted happenings:

KILLUSTRATOR: THE FINAL CHAPTER (HAUNTED HOUSE)

Inside the Killustrator: The Final Chapter haunted house. (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

This year’s headlining haunted house pays tribute to some of the scariest moments from the past nine editions of USS HNN.

Inside the Killustrator: The Final Chapter haunted house. (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
Fashioned as stepping into the mind of Halloween Horror Nights’ biggest and bloodiest fan – the Killustrator, visitors are invited to come face to face with their worst nightmares.
Inside the Killustrator: The Final Chapter haunted house. (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

Fun fact: For Killustrator: The Final Chapter, Chen Lin, a concept artist from Resorts World Sentosa's art and design team, ended up creating the most extensive amount of artwork for a single haunted house: Approximately 50 pieces of original manga artwork, in addition to artist impressions, logo designs and graphic artwork.

Inside the Killustrator: The Final Chapter haunted house. (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
Chen Lin has witnessed his illustrations of haunted houses, logos and scare zones come to life for all 10 editions of HHN.
Inside the Killustrator: The Final Chapter haunted house. (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
Inside the Killustrator: The Final Chapter haunted house. (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
Inside the Killustrator: The Final Chapter haunted house. (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

OPERATION: DEAD FORCE (HAUNTED HOUSE)

Inside Operation: Dead Force haunted house (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

This is the haunted house for those obsessed with the living dead.  

 

Inside Operation: Dead Force haunted house (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
Need a narrative? The story here is that top-secret plans to prepare the world for a zombie apocalypse have been revealed. So you can join Operation: Dead Force to help fight against the monsters... by becoming one!
Inside Operation: Dead Force haunted house (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
Inside Operation: Dead Force haunted house (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
Inside Operation: Dead Force haunted house (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
HOSPITALITY OF HORROR (HAUNTED HOUSE)
Inside the Hospitality of Horror haunted house (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

Those looking for a "luxurious staycation" will enjoy their visit at the Hospitality Of Horror where you can tour a restored mansion once inhabited by Southeast Asia’s then-richest tycoon and his favourite wife.

Inside the Hospitality of Horror haunted house (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
But beware – the mansion keeps secrets of its own. Are you brave enough to find out what they are?
Inside the Hospitality of Horror haunted house (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

THE HUNT FOR PONTIANAK (SCARE ZONE)

The Hunt for Pontianak scare zone (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

Retrace the footsteps of missing influencers who ventured into the dark jungle in search of Southeast Asia’s most vicious spirit, the pontianak.

 

The Hunt for Pontianak scare zone (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
Just be careful not to end up having the same grisly and horrifying fate.
Inside The Hunt for Pontianak scare zone (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

THE DARK ZODIAC (SCARE ZONE)

The Dark Zodiac scare zone (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

Astrology takes a twisted turn as the 12 Dark Zodiacs are primed by the fabled Horrorcle to harness the power of their supreme leader – the 13th Zodiac.

The Dark Zodiac scare zone (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

ESCAPE THE BREAKOUT: LASER TAG CHALLENGE (Add-on price of S$38)

Inside the Escape the Breakout: Laser Tag Challenge (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

Be part of a thrilling experience that combines the exhilaration of laser tag with puzzle-solving challenges. Escape The Breakout takes fans deep into a facility where the world’s deadliest criminals serve out their sentence.

 

Inside the Escape the Breakout: Laser Tag Challenge (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
Outfitted with laser tag gear, teams of five will have to solve twisted puzzles to escape the clutches of bloodthirsty villains.

MONSTERS & MANIFESTATIONS (Add-on price of S$38)

Inside the Monsters & Manifestations special event (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

Go on an exclusive behind-the-scenes tour hosted by The Keeper where guests can witness the magic behind various technical and sensorial effects, take photos and enjoy a spooky live performance.

Inside the Monsters & Manifestations special event (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
Inside the Monsters & Manifestations special event (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)

LIVE SHOW – THE SILENCED AUCTION

Be there when all hell breaks loose at an art auction as the Killustrator reveals his gruesome creations in this "Scaremony" of music, lights and special effects.

The Silenced Auction live show and "scaremony". (Photo: CNA/Genevieve Loh)
02:00 Min

CNA Lifestyle braved the haunted house jump scares ahead of Halloween Horror Nights 10’s opening on Nov 30. Who’s joining?

Halloween Horror Nights 10 runs from Sep 30 to Nov 5 at Universal Studios Singapore, Resorts World Sentosa. You can buy your tickets hereregular tickets cost S$78 for peak nights and S$68 for non-peak nights, per guest. 

Source: CNA/gl

