Han So-hee, Won Bin and Kim Bo-ra among celebrities who attended Kim Sae-ron's wake

Friends and former co-stars of the late Kim Sae-ron have started paying their final respects to the South Korean actress. Kim was found dead at her home in Seongsu-dong, Seoul on Sunday (Feb 16). South Korean police have since ruled that she died by suicide.

A wake for Kim has been set up at Asan Medical Centre. According to South Korean media outlets, multiple celebrities have visited the funeral hall to offer their condolences including close friend Han So-hee, actress Kim Bo-ra, Akmu members Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun as well as Kim Sae-ron's The Man From Nowhere co-star Won Bin.

Funeral wreaths have also been sent by other entertainers including IU, Ma Dong-seok and FT Island.