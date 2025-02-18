Han So-hee, Won Bin and Kim Bo-ra among celebrities who attended Kim Sae-ron's wake
According to South Korean news outlets, other entertainers – including IU and Ma Dong-seok – have also sent funeral wreaths.
Friends and former co-stars of the late Kim Sae-ron have started paying their final respects to the South Korean actress. Kim was found dead at her home in Seongsu-dong, Seoul on Sunday (Feb 16). South Korean police have since ruled that she died by suicide.
A wake for Kim has been set up at Asan Medical Centre. According to South Korean media outlets, multiple celebrities have visited the funeral hall to offer their condolences including close friend Han So-hee, actress Kim Bo-ra, Akmu members Lee Chan-hyuk and Lee Su-hyun as well as Kim Sae-ron's The Man From Nowhere co-star Won Bin.
Funeral wreaths have also been sent by other entertainers including IU, Ma Dong-seok and FT Island.
Kim Sae-ron began her career as a child star, appearing in well-received films such as A Brand New Life and The Man From Nowhere. She then transitioned to more mature roles including 2016's Secret Healer and 2021's The Great Shaman Ga Doo-shim.
However, her career came to a halt in 2022 following a drunk driving incident that saw her crashing into several structures – including trees and a transformer – in Gangnam. The incident resulted in electricity being disrupted for three hours at over 50 places.
Kim later apologised for the incident and took steps to financially compensate businesses that were affected.
She also left the television series Trolley, and her role in the Netflix drama Bloodhounds was heavily reduced. Her final film Guitar Man is currently awaiting release.
Kim Sae-ron's funeral procession will take place on Feb 19.
Where to get help:
Samaritans of Singapore Hotline: 1767
Institute of Mental Health’s Helpline: 6389 2222
Singapore Association for Mental Health Helpline: 1800 283 7019
You can also find a list of international helplines here. If someone you know is at immediate risk, call 24-hour emergency medical services.