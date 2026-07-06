Singer Harry Styles thanks One Direction bandmates on final day of Wembley Stadium concert

English singer Harry Styles, 32, paid an emotional tribute to his One Direction bandmates as he brought his record-breaking Wembley Stadium residency to a close.

Telling 80,000 fans he would never have reached the stage without the four men who helped launch his career, Styles used the final night of his 12-date London run to thank Niall Horan, Louis Tomlinson, Zayn Malik – and his “dear friend”, the late Liam Payne, who died in 2024 aged 31.

Styles closed the London leg of his Together, Together world tour on Saturday (Jul 4) after becoming the first artiste to perform 12 shows at Wembley Stadium in a single run.

His achievement eclipsed Coldplay’s previous 10-night record and surpassed the eight-night residency staged by Taylor Swift in 2024 by a solo artiste.

The concerts support Styles’ fourth studio album – Kiss All the Time. Disco, Occasionally – which was released earlier this year. The tour will continue with dates in Sao Paulo, Mexico City, New York City, Melbourne and Sydney.