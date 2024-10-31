Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic to open at Resorts World Sentosa on Nov 22, will have Singapore-exclusive environments

This 360-degree immersive experience offers a surreal journey through key moments from Harry’s story.

In addition to these 10 environments, visitors can only indulge in Butterbeer and purchase merchandise from the gift shop.

Accio tickets to Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic by heading to Ticketmaster. Presale tickets will be available from Nov 5 to 7. To get in on this, simply join the waitlist on this website.

General sales will then commence on Nov 8. Ticket prices start at S$39 for children between the ages of four and 12, and S$49 for adults aged 13 and above.