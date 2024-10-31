Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic to open at Resorts World Sentosa on Nov 22, will have Singapore-exclusive environments
The immersive, indoor exhibition debuted in Germany in 2023.
The highly-anticipated Harry Potter-themed attraction Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic is officially opening on Nov 22 at Resorts World Sentosa.
Harry Potter: Visions of Magic lets you explore some of the most mysterious corners of the wizarding world through artistic and immersive environments. These include the Ministry Of Magic, Grimmauld Place and the Hall Of Prophecy.
There'll be 10 environments for you to wander around in, including two Singapore-exclusive ones: The Trap Door and the Chamber Of Secrets.
1. THE KNIGHT BUS
Begin your experience by calling the Knight Bus, and journey through the bustling streets of London. As the iconic triple-decker bus squeezes its way through the city, try out the iconic bunks for a photo moment.
2. GRIMMAULD PLACE
Explore the ancestral home of the Black family and use your wand to interact with their family tree and the glowing fireplace.
3. MINISTRIES OF MAGIC
Responsive projections and a suspended centrepiece transport you to iconic wizarding ministries across Paris, London, and New York.
4. THE HALL OF PROPHECY
Wander through a mirrored room filled with glowing orbs.
5. THE CHAMBER OF SECRETS
Exclusive to Singapore, this environment takes you deep beneath Hogwarts, into the lair of an ancient basilisk.
6. NEWT'S MENAGERIE
Discover a world of fantastic beasts in one amazing suitcase, where you’ll encounter fantastic beasts in their natural habitats. Each scene is brought to life through artistic projections and your wand will bring Newt’s notes and sketches to life.
7. KNOCKTURN ALLEY
This dark, interactive environment captures some of the wizarding world’s most eerie locations.
8. THE ROOM OF REQUIREMENT
Explore towers of items that stretch towards the ceiling to find glimmers of magic among ordinary-looking objects.
9. THE TRAP DOOR
Another Singapore-exclusive, this environment invites you to access a series of chambers protecting the Philosopher’s Stone. Each chamber represents a different challenge Harry, Ron and Hermione had to overcome, creating an opportunity for wand interactivity for you to discover.
10. THE PENSIEVE
This 360-degree immersive experience offers a surreal journey through key moments from Harry’s story.
In addition to these 10 environments, visitors can only indulge in Butterbeer and purchase merchandise from the gift shop.
Accio tickets to Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic by heading to Ticketmaster. Presale tickets will be available from Nov 5 to 7. To get in on this, simply join the waitlist on this website.
General sales will then commence on Nov 8. Ticket prices start at S$39 for children between the ages of four and 12, and S$49 for adults aged 13 and above.