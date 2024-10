Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic to open at Resorts World Sentosa on Nov 22, will have Singapore-exclusive environments

The highly-anticipated Harry Potter-themed attraction Harry Potter: Visions Of Magic is officially opening on Nov 22 at Resorts World Sentosa.

Harry Potter: Visions of Magic lets you explore some of the most mysterious corners of the wizarding world through artistic and immersive environments. These include the Ministry Of Magic, Grimmauld Place and the Hall Of Prophecy.

There'll be 10 environments for you to wander around in, including two Singapore-exclusive ones: The Trap Door and the Chamber Of Secrets.