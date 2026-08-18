Hayden Panettiere tributes include Viola Davis, Emma Roberts, Brittany Snow and Melissa Barrera
The Heroes star died at the age of 36.
Stars are paying tribute to Hayden Panettiere after her death at the age of 36.
Panettiere was a prolific actress who rose to fame as a star on NBC's Heroes and scored a crossover TV-music hit with the series Nashville. She was open about her struggles with alcohol and postpartum depression and stopped acting for several years, returning for Scream VI in 2023.
Among those paying tribute to Panettiere were fellow celebrities Viola Davis, Melissa Barrera and Bethany Joy Lenz, and podcaster Jay Shetty.
Viola Davis
“What an amazing talent you were....so gifted. Julius and I loved working with you....an old, wise soul with such a deep heart. I wish the world had more time with you because I had a burning curiosity about who you were becoming. I saw this beautiful phoenix rising from the ashes. Your tests became your testimony, and your testimony became your legacy. You will be remembered. Rest well, Hayden. Sending healing prayers to your family, your daughter, and all who loved you. May they always speak your name...”
Bethany Joy Lenz
"I don't understand how this is real. Everything seemed to be turning around. She was coming back to life, wasn’t she? It’s too young and there’s still so much more life. And her daughter…. Hayden, you are surrounded by love. I’m sorry for every moment I didn’t reach out or check in. This can’t be real."
Jay Shetty
“I can’t believe it. Our friendship had just begun and I was so moved by the conversation we shared earlier this year. My love and condolences to her family and fans.”
Melissa Barrera
“Rest in peace, sweet Hayden.”
David Arquette
"I love you, Hayden”
Rosie O'Donnell
“Oh my god — heartbroken #hayden”
Emma Roberts
"Rest in peace, my sweet friend. You are so loved and you will be forever missed."
Brittany Snow
"Your talent was remarkable and so was your determination to be a bold, bright shining light. And you were. Always supportive, curious, funny and brave."
Sendhil Ramamurthy
"Hayden was already a pro. I was nearly twice her age and she had three times as much experience. I learnt a lot from her. She stuck up for background actors when they were mistreated, knew every crew member's name, and was so generous with her time. Then there was me and Adrian Pasdar, being the responsible adults we are, going to the studio school room where Hayd had to go to class in between set-ups, and coming up with excuses to try and boost her out of class."