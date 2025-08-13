HBO Max and Viu streaming bundle to launch in Southeast Asia later this year

Viewers in Southeast Asia will get to enjoy the best of both worlds later this year, as streaming platforms HBO Max and Viu are set to offer a new bundle that will combine the two services in a single subscription.

Set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, the bundle will allow users to watch hit content such as Game Of Thrones and DC Universe and Harry Potter movies, along with popular Korean and Chinese dramas.

Some of the movies and shows subscribers of this bundle can look forward to include A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, The White Lotus, Running Man, 2 Days 1 Night and the upcoming Viu Original Korean dramas, My Youth and Taxi Driver 3.