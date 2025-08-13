HBO Max and Viu streaming bundle to launch in Southeast Asia later this year
The streaming bundle will offer HBO Max and Viu in a single subscription for subscribers across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand.
Viewers in Southeast Asia will get to enjoy the best of both worlds later this year, as streaming platforms HBO Max and Viu are set to offer a new bundle that will combine the two services in a single subscription.
Set to launch in the fourth quarter of 2025 across Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Singapore and Thailand, the bundle will allow users to watch hit content such as Game Of Thrones and DC Universe and Harry Potter movies, along with popular Korean and Chinese dramas.
Some of the movies and shows subscribers of this bundle can look forward to include A Minecraft Movie, Sinners, The White Lotus, Running Man, 2 Days 1 Night and the upcoming Viu Original Korean dramas, My Youth and Taxi Driver 3.
Both HBO Max and Viu will offer the new bundle via their respective websites once it launches and more details will be revealed at a later date.
Currently, in other regions, HBO Max offers similar bundles with the likes of Disney+, Starz and more.
In a statement, James Gibbons, president of Asia Pacific at Warner Bros Discovery, said: “Following the proven consumer and business benefits of HBO Max bundles in other parts of the world, this new streaming offering will provide strong entertainment value for consumers across Southeast Asia and help drive subscriber growth and stronger retention.
“With access to two complementary and world-class collections in a single subscription, local fans can enjoy even more choice – from premium Hollywood movies and series to standout local Asian content.”
Janice Lee, CEO of Viu, added: “By combining HBO Max’s Hollywood content with Viu’s Asian favourites in a single bundle subscription, we’re offering more choice in shows, easier access to diverse content and greater value across a wider range of programming.”