Heidi Klum reveals Halloween costume as her iconic party marks 25 years

In past years, Klum has come dressed as the Greek myth Medusa, a peacock, an 8-foot-tall (2.4m-tall) Transformer, a werewolf from Michael Jackson’s Thriller music video, and a clone accompanied by several Klum-lookalikes.

Klum said it took about five to six hours to get into her hand costume this year, but making it took a lot longer. She posted hints on her Instagram earlier in the day as bloodied prosthetics were applied to her face.

“Hands down, the hardest thing is carrying it,” Klum said. “It's quite heavy.”

Her husband, musician Tom Kaulitz, did not attend this year because he was on tour. But the details on her costume include a tattoo of his name on her ring finger, along with her palm lines and veins.

“A little bit of Tom is with me,” she said.