Singaporean teen who performed for Bhutan's king feels 'a deep responsibility' to use music to spread awareness of climate change

Rhapsody Of A Changing Antarctic was actually composed specially for O’Sullivan's Antarctic expedition. According to Lim, the piece aimed to "convey the dire straits our planet is in due to global warming and plastic pollution" through music.

Upon learning that the theme of Bhutan’s Royal Highland Festival in 2023 was going to be climate resilience and highland sustainability, Lim had the idea to "bring the music from the icy expanses of the South Pole to the towering heights of the Himalayas".

Lim and her team then submitted a proposal to the organisers to have O’Sullivan perform Rhapsody Of A Changing Antarctic and collaborate with the children of Laya village on a Bhutanese song to "emphasise the need for climate resilience".

Lim said: "To our joy, our proposal was accepted, and Hillary was invited to perform and participate in the festival...Hillary also prepared a 20-minute piano recital just for the children as a gesture of thanks and appreciation."