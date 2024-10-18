Singaporean teen who performed for Bhutan's king feels 'a deep responsibility' to use music to spread awareness of climate change
Award-winning Singaporean pianist Hillary O’Sullivan recently made headlines for her moving piano piece at Bhutan’s Royal Highland Festival in 2023. CNA Lifestyle caught up with her and her mother Elaine Lim to find out how the opportunity to perform at the event came about and to learn about their fight against global warming.
Despite her young age, award-winning Singaporean pianist Hillary O’Sullivan, 13, has been working hard to advocate for environmental protection. In February 2023, O’Sullivan embarked on an expedition to the Antarctic as part of a 120-member team finding ways to mitigate climate change. She was the youngest member of that expedition.
A few months later, in October, O’Sullivan was invited to perform at Bhutan’s Royal Highland Festival where she captivated attendees with a piano recital of Belgian composer Eric Bettens' Rhapsody Of A Changing Antarctic. Her performance even touched Bhutan's King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck who hugged her afterwards.
Produced by Singapore-based studio White Room Studio, The Girl And Her Piano is a short film that documents O’Sullivan's journey in Bhutan as well as the environmental issues affecting the Himalayan region which include melting glaciers and rising temperatures. The documentary is set to be released online in 2025 with plans for a screening in Bhutan.
In an interview with CNA Lifestyle, O'Sullivan and her mother Elaine Lim – who directed the documentary – spoke about how the opportunity to perform in Bhutan came about and how they're still fighting against global warming.
Rhapsody Of A Changing Antarctic was actually composed specially for O’Sullivan's Antarctic expedition. According to Lim, the piece aimed to "convey the dire straits our planet is in due to global warming and plastic pollution" through music.
Upon learning that the theme of Bhutan’s Royal Highland Festival in 2023 was going to be climate resilience and highland sustainability, Lim had the idea to "bring the music from the icy expanses of the South Pole to the towering heights of the Himalayas".
Lim and her team then submitted a proposal to the organisers to have O’Sullivan perform Rhapsody Of A Changing Antarctic and collaborate with the children of Laya village on a Bhutanese song to "emphasise the need for climate resilience".
Lim said: "To our joy, our proposal was accepted, and Hillary was invited to perform and participate in the festival...Hillary also prepared a 20-minute piano recital just for the children as a gesture of thanks and appreciation."
When asked about her team's decision to shoot a documentary on climate change in the Himalayan region, Lim said: "The Himalayas faces enormous threats from the changes in seasons, melting glaciers, weather patterns, and warming temperatures. Directly and indirectly, 2 billion people’s lives and livelihoods depend on these mountains.
"The Royal Highland Festival is particularly special...It felt like something extraordinary was on the horizon, prompting us to document the journey. By using music to address climate change while highlighting the beauty of Bhutan's landscapes and its people, we believed we could craft a powerful message."
Filming The Girl And Her Piano was no easy feat. To get to Laya, the team embarked on a full day’s drive from Paro, where Bhutan's airport is, to the town of Punakha.
The next day, the team drove for five hours to reach the start of their trek where they then hiked for seven hours in thin air before finally arriving in Laya.
There was also the issue of carrying O’Sullivan's 41kg piano.
Lim said: "It was too bulky and long for the mules to carry, so ultimately, two dedicated men took turns hiking it up, strapping it to their backs. Their determination and effort truly touched our hearts, highlighting the spirit and kindness of the Bhutanese that we met along the way."
In the lead-up to the Royal Highland Festival, Hillary O’Sullivan had to practise outdoors in chilly temperatures and biting wind. She tried to warm her hands with hot water bottles. However, because they lost their heat quickly, she resorted to wearing ski gloves whenever she wasn’t practising.
Despite the challenges, O’Sullivan's performance was a success and even prompted King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck to hug her.
O’Sullivan recounted: "I was trying to remember the proper way to bow. I had to hold the ends of my scarf with both hands, bow down, touch the scarf to the ground, and then take three steps back. I think I was moving slowly because it was all so new to me.
"Just as I was finishing, I heard the King’s voice saying 'Bravo! Bravo!' I looked up and saw him approaching with his arms open wide. I was a bit confused, but his warm smile encouraged me to run to him, and he embraced me. I felt really happy knowing the King appreciated my performance! It truly made my day and made everything worth it."
For O’Sullivan, who has been an environmental advocate since she was seven years old, music will continue being a tool in her fight against climate change.
"As a youth climate ambassador, I feel a deep responsibility to use my music for this purpose. It seems like we need to know so much more urgently.
"It also feels like there’s not much time left, and we need to change our choices in our daily life, individually and collectively. I hope young people can find inspiration in this documentary."