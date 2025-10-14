Singaporean singer Hong Junyang declares bankruptcy, incurred debts from failed restaurant chain

A publicly available government gazette, published in September this year, revealed that singer Hong Junyang has declared bankruptcy. Hong later confirmed his situation in an interview with Singapore news outlet AsiaOne, revealing that he incurred debts from his restaurant chain, The Original Boat Noodle. The Thai food joint, which has since ceased operations, had outlets across Singapore – including Bugis Junction, VivoCity and Changi City Point.

According to Hong, the chain began facing difficulties at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to The Original Boat Noodle, Hong had also operated several F&B concepts, including the Korean food stall Oppa Kitchen, Indian food restaurant Bananabro and cafe Caf – all of which have since shuttered.