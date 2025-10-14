Logo
Logo

Entertainment

Singaporean singer Hong Junyang declares bankruptcy, incurred debts from failed restaurant chain
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn
Advertisement

Entertainment

Singaporean singer Hong Junyang declares bankruptcy, incurred debts from failed restaurant chain

In an interview with Singapore news outlet AsiaOne, the Project SuperStar contestant said that he incurred debts from his restaurant chain, The Original Boat Noodle, which has since ceased operations.

Singaporean singer Hong Junyang declares bankruptcy, incurred debts from failed restaurant chain

Singer Hong Junyang has declared bankruptcy. (Photo: Instagram/angjunyang)

New: You can now listen to articles.

This audio is generated by an AI tool.

Hazeeq Sukri
Hazeeq Sukri
14 Oct 2025 03:55PM (Updated: 14 Oct 2025 04:16PM)
WhatsApp Telegram Facebook Twitter Email LinkedIn

A publicly available government gazette, published in September this year, revealed that singer Hong Junyang has declared bankruptcy. Hong later confirmed his situation in an interview with Singapore news outlet AsiaOne, revealing that he incurred debts from his restaurant chain, The Original Boat Noodle. The Thai food joint, which has since ceased operations, had outlets across Singapore – including Bugis Junction, VivoCity and Changi City Point.

According to Hong, the chain began facing difficulties at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In addition to The Original Boat Noodle, Hong had also operated several F&B concepts, including the Korean food stall Oppa Kitchen, Indian food restaurant Bananabro and cafe Caf – all of which have since shuttered.

The 44-year-old, who burst onto the scene as a contestant on the singing competition Project SuperStar, said that his priority now is to keep working to make a living while creating music he’s passionate about.

He recently served as a backing vocalist on JJ Lin's highly successful JJ20 world tour, which saw him performing in places like Beijing and London.

"I have family and close friends who stood by me and offered help to me," said Hong to AsiaOne.

"They are always there for me. But I feel that it's only responsible that I face this myself and face the music because this is the right thing to do."

Source: CNA/hq

Related Topics

bankruptcy celebrity
Advertisement

RECOMMENDED

Content is loading...
Advertisement