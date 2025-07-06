Veteran Hong Kong actress dies from cancer a week after husband’s death
Regarded as Hong Kong showbiz’s most loving couples, Suet Nay and Tang Cha had been married for 54 years before their deaths.
In a tragic turn of events, veteran Hong Kong actress Hung Suet Nei aka Suet Nay Hung passed away from pancreatic cancer on Thursday (Jul 3) while in hospital.
She was 77 and had been battling cancer for a few years, requiring long-term hospitalisation.
Just over a week earlier, her husband, former action choreographer Tang Chia, died in an apparent suicide after falling from their home.
He was 88.
No suicide note was found, but it was believed that he was deeply affected by Suet Nay’s deteriorating health and had reportedly told family members his despair and desire to “leave with her”.
In recent years, Suet Nay was also diagnosed with hereditary hearing loss, leaving one ear completely deaf.
Tang Chia remained faithfully by her side, serving as her “personal hearing aid”.
After his death, it was revealed he was scheduled to visit a law firm to draft his will, but chose to end his life instead.
They had been married for 54 years before his death and have always been seen as one of Hong Kong showbiz’s most loving couples.
Born in Hubei, China, Suet Nay began her career in 1962 at the age of 17 and is best known for her role as a swordswoman in The Legend of Wonder Lady.
She briefly retired in 1969 and immigrated to Canada with her family.
Suet Nay returned to Hong Kong in the '90s and rejoined TVB in 1997 before retiring again in 2020.
Though she rarely made public appearances since, she was last photographed in August last year smiling blissfully with her husband.
If you or someone you know is having difficulties coping, here are some numbers to call:
Samaritans of Singapore: 1800-221-4444
Singapore Association for Mental Health: 1800-283-7019