Veteran Hong Kong actress dies from cancer a week after husband’s death

In a tragic turn of events, veteran Hong Kong actress Hung Suet Nei aka Suet Nay Hung passed away from pancreatic cancer on Thursday (Jul 3) while in hospital.

She was 77 and had been battling cancer for a few years, requiring long-term hospitalisation.

Just over a week earlier, her husband, former action choreographer Tang Chia, died in an apparent suicide after falling from their home.

He was 88.

No suicide note was found, but it was believed that he was deeply affected by Suet Nay’s deteriorating health and had reportedly told family members his despair and desire to “leave with her”.

In recent years, Suet Nay was also diagnosed with hereditary hearing loss, leaving one ear completely deaf.