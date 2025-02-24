Actor-comedian Hossan Leong, singer Taufik Batisah warn public of scammers impersonating them
“I really have no money,” said Leong.
Looks like scammers have been impersonating Singapore actor-comedian Hossan Leong and singer Taufik Batisah or their team on social media. The two took to social media to warn their fans of such scams.
On Feb 20, Taufik posted on Instagram and said: “It’s brought to my attention that these scammers are going crazy.”
He cited examples of scammers reaching out to fans on various social media platforms.
He first showed a screenshot of a scammer posing as Batisah’s personal assistant who had reached out to fans on Tiktok.
“That’s not me guys I would not do that, I would not reach out to you,” he explained.
A scammer on Facebook had also been replying to fans in Taufik's comments.
“Whoever this Muhammad Hafiz guy is, I have no idea why he is commenting on all the comments on my post. I checked out the account, it’s a fake account, it’s going to lead to some scam,” he said.
And another scammer on Instagram had been privately messaging fans posing as Taufik's social media manager which he described as “the craziest one”.
The singer continued to list his official personal accounts on various social media platforms, as well as for his restaurant and property team.
“If there is an official event, I will reach out to you guys via my official accounts,” he said.
“Please do not be fooled. Do not click on any link sent to you, do not join a telegram group, please do not transfer any monies. Please report these accounts,” the singer added.
He said in his caption that even some of his close friends were almost deceived by the scams and encouraged fans to Whatsapp or email his team if they were unsure if the messages they received were legitimate.
Similarly, Hossan Leong said on Facebook on Feb 22 that scammers had been using AI deepfakes to create a false narrative that Leong had been investing money in a financial product, deceiving fans to do the same.
Leong clarified that the deepfakes were not him. He explained that he “really had no money” to carry out these investments and that he “didn’t look as good as the AI fake”.
He added that fans should “always cross check” and verify against such scams.