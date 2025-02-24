Actor-comedian Hossan Leong, singer Taufik Batisah warn public of scammers impersonating them

Looks like scammers have been impersonating Singapore actor-comedian Hossan Leong and singer Taufik Batisah or their team on social media. The two took to social media to warn their fans of such scams.

On Feb 20, Taufik posted on Instagram and said: “It’s brought to my attention that these scammers are going crazy.”

He cited examples of scammers reaching out to fans on various social media platforms.

He first showed a screenshot of a scammer posing as Batisah’s personal assistant who had reached out to fans on Tiktok.