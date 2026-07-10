Singapore wuxia and sci-fi film selected for Locarno Film Festival's main competition

Singapore film The House On The Moon will make its world premiere in the International Competition (Concorso Internazionale) at the 79th Locarno Film Festival, becoming one of the films competing for the festival's top prize, the Golden Leopard.

Directed by Singaporean filmmaker Nelson Yeo, the film marks his return to the Swiss film festival after his debut feature Dreaming & Dying won the Golden Leopard – Filmmakers of the Present and the Swatch First Feature Award (Prize for Best First Feature) in 2023.

Written by Yeo and Vicki Yang, The House On The Moon is billed as Singapore's first wuxia feature film and the country's first feature produced using virtual production technology, according to a press release.

The film, which is predominantly in Chinese, blends science fiction with wuxia storytelling and reimagines the Chinese legend of Chang Er, the moon goddess, and the legendary archer Hou Yi.

The film stars Singaporean actress Lim Shi An as Chang Er alongside Akira Huang, Harry Chang and Taiwanese actor Lee Kang-sheng.

"The House On The Moon returning to Locarno feels like the stars have aligned," the director Yeo said in a statement.

"A few years ago, this felt like reaching for the moon – and we did. I'm so grateful to our fantastic cast and crew for embarking on this journey with me and bringing a childhood dream to life. We can't wait to share the film with audiences around the world."

Founded in 1946, the Locarno Film Festival is one of the world's longest-running film festivals. This year's edition will be held from Aug 5 to 15 in Locarno, Switzerland.

Other films selected for the International Competition include Rehmat by Gurvinder Singh, South Korean film Nowhere To Lay My Eyes by Hong Sangsoo, Canadian film Nobody's Violence and Swiss-Portuguese filmmaker Basil da Cunha's O Jacare.