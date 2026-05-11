Former actor Huang Yiliang taken to hospital after alleged assault at Circuit Road Hawker Centre

Huang was preparing orders at his stall, Old Fisherman, when he heard shouting before being struck from behind. He told The Straits Times that someone hit him on his right ear from the back, causing him to fall forward. He also alleged that the assailant was the husband of a neighbouring chicken rice stall owner.

Huang added that members of the public helped him to a nearby table before he was taken to Tan Tock Seng Hospital. Although there was no bleeding, he said he felt pain in his right ear and jaw. He was discharged at about 10pm the same day and given three days of medical leave.

The incident follows a separate dispute that had circulated online last week. A five-second video posted on Reddit by user TimidBear on May 6 showed Huang in a heated argument with the owner of the neighbouring stall, Enah Hainanese Chicken Rice.

Huang has previously been involved in other incidents. In 2021, he was sentenced to 10 months’ jail for assaulting an employee. In November 2024, he was fined and banned from driving after hitting a cyclist.

The former actor, known for his roles in local films I Not Stupid Too and 12 Lotus, opened Old Fisherman in February 2026. The stall specialises in crab dishes like crab bee hoon and chilli crab and also sells other seafood dishes like steamed fish. Huang also has a seafood wet market stall at the nearby MacPherson Market and Food Centre, which he opened in 2023.

In an interview with 8days in April 2026, Huang said that part of why he started his new venture was that his "biggest goal in retirement" is to "win over people’s taste buds".