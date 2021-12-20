‘He will be missed’: Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at age 53

Carlos Marin, a singer from the classical crossover group Il Divo, has died. The group made the announcement in a social media post on Monday (Dec 20).

The statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”

The message was signed by remaining members David Miller, Sebastien Izambard and Urs Buhler.

They said they had been on “this incredible journey” together for 17 years and they would miss their dear friend. “We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”