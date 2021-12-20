‘He will be missed’: Il Divo singer Carlos Marin dies at age 53
The baritone in the classical crossover group was admitted to hospital this month. The cause of death was not revealed.
Carlos Marin, a singer from the classical crossover group Il Divo, has died. The group made the announcement in a social media post on Monday (Dec 20).
The statement read: “It is with heavy hearts that we are letting you know that our friend and partner, Carlos Marin, has passed away. He will be missed by his friends, family and fans. There will never be another voice or spirit like Carlos.”
The message was signed by remaining members David Miller, Sebastien Izambard and Urs Buhler.
They said they had been on “this incredible journey” together for 17 years and they would miss their dear friend. “We hope and pray that his beautiful soul will rest in peace.”
The group had posted on social media on Dec 16 that the 53-year-old Marin, a Spaniard born in Germany, was in hospital.
The cause of death was not revealed, although according to The Guardian, news reports in Spanish media said the singer was intubated after being admitted to a Manchester hospital’s intensive care unit.
Il Divo was formed by Simon Cowell in 2003 although they have since parted ways with him. Their hits include Their hits included Regresa a Mi (Unbreak My Heart) and I Believe In You, a duet with Celine Dion.