It's official: Angelababy and Huang Xiaoming are divorced

Chinese celebrity couple Huang Xiaoming, 44, and Angelababy, 32, announced their divorce via social media on Jan 28 – and put to rest rumours of marital woes, which began as early as 2019.

The ex-couple posted the same message on their respective Weibo accounts and tagged each other's Weibo handles in the posts: "Grateful for everything [that happened in] the past, [we will] still be family in the future".

The stars' respective agencies have also released a statement confirming that the duo has completed the relevant procedures. The statement added that the couple has split amicably and will be co-parenting their five-year-old son Little Sponge.

The announcement is no shocker to fans, who noticed that Angelababy, whose real name is Angela Yeung, had ditched her engagement ring since 2019.

The family trio was only spotted out together for the first time last April since 2018 and even so, the pair appeared to avoid each other during the outing.

Furthermore, Huang and Angelababy hardly appeared together in public and seldom interacted on social media.

The pair first went public with their relationship in 2014, before tying the knot in 2015. Shortly after, they welcomed their son in 2017.