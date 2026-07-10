South Korean stars IU and Lee Jong-suk break up after 4 years together

South Korean singer-actress IU and actor Lee Jong-suk have ended their relationship after four years of dating publicly, their agencies confirmed on Friday (Jul 10).

South Korean media reported that IU's agency EDAM Entertainment and Lee's agency Ace Factory both said: "It is true that they have ended their relationship."

The two agencies added that the pair have "decided to remain good colleagues".

Lee and IU first met and became friends in 2012 while serving as co-hosts of the South Korean music programme Inkigayo. The couple then confirmed their relationship in late 2022 after their agencies acknowledged reports that they were dating.

According to The Korea Herald, citing local reports and a source familiar with the relationship, the couple's increasingly busy schedules meant they had less time together, ultimately leading to the breakup.

IU debuted as a singer in 2008 and rose to fame with K-pop hits including Good Day and You & I. She has also built an acting career, starring in dramas including My Mister and When Life Gives You Tangerines.

Lee, who began his career as a model in 2005, made his acting debut in the 2010 drama Prosecutor Princess. He later rose to fame through series including I Can Hear Your Voice, Pinocchio and While You Were Sleeping.

IU recently wrapped filming for the drama Perfect Crown and is preparing for her upcoming concert tour, which begins in Goyang, South Korea, in September. Lee, meanwhile, is gearing up for the release of his upcoming drama The Remarried Empress.