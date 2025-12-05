Emerald Hill child actress Ivory Chia, 9, becomes youngest actor to win at Asian Academy Creative Awards

Nine-year-old child actress Ivory Chia nabbed the award for best actress in a supporting role (Asia-Pacific) at this year's Asian Academy Creative Awards (AACA) for her performance in the hit Mediacorp series Emerald Hill.

AACA 2025 was held on Thursday (Dec 4) night at the Capitol Theatre in Singapore.

Chia's win comes just two months after she clinched the title of best actress in a supporting role (Singapore), which qualified her to compete in the Asia-Pacific category.

Other nominees in the same category include Korean actress and Oscar winner Youn Yuh-jung (Pachinko 2), Taiwanese star Fang Wenlin (Though Dead, Still Alive), TVB actress Yoyo Chen (DID 12) and Chinese actress He Ruixian (Feud).

With this, Chia is also the youngest actor to ever win at the AACA, which just concluded its eighth edition.

Chia made a name for herself with her standout performance as young Xinniang (aka Tasha Low) – a child beggar raised by Chen Liping’s compulsive gambler Ah Zhu – in the 2025 The Little Nyonya spin-off.