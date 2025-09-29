Jackie Chan makes surprise appearance at K-pop group Seventeen's Hong Kong concert
Martial arts icon Jackie Chan appeared at Seventeen's Hong Kong concert on Saturday (Sep 27), drawing thunderous cheers from attendees.
Carats at Seventeen's Hong Kong concert on Saturday (Sep 27) weren't just treated to the K-pop group's songs, they also got to witness 71-year-old martial arts icon Jackie Chan in the flesh. The surprise appearance took place during a segment of the show, which saw Seventeen member Jun suddenly announcing that there was a guest joining the group.
"He is a senior I've liked since I was young," said Jun, whose real name is Wen Junhui. "So let's welcome Jackie Chan!"
The stage's main screen was then lifted, revealing Chan dressed in a simple jacket while wearing glasses. The actor then proceeded to embrace the members of Seventeen as the crowd burst into thunderous screams and cheers.
Jackie Chan and Jun had previously co-starred in the movie The Shadow's Edge, which was released in August this year.
According to Chan, Jun – whom Chan referred to as "Xiao Wen" aka "Little Wen" in Cantonese – had invited him to Seventeen's concert and to "have fun".
And have fun, he did.
During the concert, Chan entertained audiences with a performance of his iconic song Sincere Hero and also learnt Seventeen's chant.
Following the concert, Jun took to the fan platform Weverse to share a picture of flowers sent from Jackie Chan to Seventeen.
"Carats! Did you all have fun today?" wrote Jun, in both Korean and Mandarin. "I'm truly grateful for Jackie Chan's [performance] and I'll continue to work hard."