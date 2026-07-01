Martial arts icon Jackie Chan will visit Singapore in July

The Lim Family Foundation, a philanthropic organisation founded by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, announced on Tuesday (Jun 30) that it will be bringing martial arts icon Jackie Chan, 72, to Singapore to their "upcoming event". On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the foundation confirmed to CNA Lifestyle that the Rush Hour star will be making an appearance at Pei Chun Public School on Jul 7.

The foundation previously brought Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Singapore in 2023, where he met the beneficiaries of scholarships established by Peter Lim and visited the Singapore Botanic Gardens.