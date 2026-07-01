Martial arts icon Jackie Chan will visit Singapore in July
The Lim Family Foundation revealed on Tuesday (Jun 30) that it will be bringing Jackie Chan to Singapore on Jul 7.
The Lim Family Foundation, a philanthropic organisation founded by Singaporean businessman Peter Lim, announced on Tuesday (Jun 30) that it will be bringing martial arts icon Jackie Chan, 72, to Singapore to their "upcoming event". On Wednesday, a spokesperson for the foundation confirmed to CNA Lifestyle that the Rush Hour star will be making an appearance at Pei Chun Public School on Jul 7.
The foundation previously brought Portuguese football superstar Cristiano Ronaldo to Singapore in 2023, where he met the beneficiaries of scholarships established by Peter Lim and visited the Singapore Botanic Gardens.
Tuesday's announcement took place during the presentation ceremony of the Singapore Olympic Foundation–Peter Lim Scholarship Awards, which saw more than 400 student athletes receiving a total of S$1.115 million (US$860,400) in scholarships.
Mr David Neo, Acting Minister for Culture, Community and Youth and Second Minister of State for Education, and SEA Games gold medallist Shanti Pereira were among those present at the event, which took place at Tay Eng Soon Convention Centre, ITE Headquarters & College Central.