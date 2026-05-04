Jay Chou to perform 3 shows at Singapore National Stadium in January 2027
The Mandopop star will perform on Jan 8, 9 and 10 at the National Stadium as part of the Carnival II World Tour.
Mandopop star Jay Chou will return to Singapore in 2027 for a three-night concert run.
The 47-year-old Taiwanese singer-songwriter will perform at the National Stadium on Jan 8, 9 and 10 as part of his Carnival II World Tour.
The tour marks Chou’s ninth concert tour and celebrates 25 years since his debut in 2000. Known for hits such as Love Confession, Rice Field and Blue And White Porcelain, the singer kicked off the tour in Hangzhou, China, on Apr 3, with Singapore currently slated as the final stop.
The new tour follows his earlier Carnival World Tour, which ran from 2019 to 2025. Chou performed in Singapore three times during that run – in 2020, 2022 and most recently in 2024.
The Carnival II tour will feature a revamped concept and upgraded stage production. It introduces a “one city, one theme” approach, with each stop designed around a specific concept.
For Singapore, the theme is Sunny Day Singapore, inspired by Chou’s 2003 song Sunny Day. The concept draws on elements of nostalgia and renewal, reflecting a journey from childhood memories to the present.
Tickets will be priced from S$238 to S$398 (excluding booking fees), with a maximum of six tickets per transaction.
Ticket sales will take place in phases, starting with a KrisFlyer Priority Sale on May 19 from 10am to 11.59pm. To access this, members must register via the Kris+ app between May 4, 12pm and May 10, 11.59pm, subscribe to Singapore Airlines Group promotional emails, and make payment using a Mastercard. More details can be found on the official Singapore Airlines website.
This will be followed by an OCBC cardmembers sale on May 20 from 10am to 11.59pm.
General sales will begin on May 21 at 10am via Ticketmaster.