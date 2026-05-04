Jay Chou to perform 3 shows at Singapore National Stadium in January 2027

Mandopop star Jay Chou will return to Singapore in 2027 for a three-night concert run.

The 47-year-old Taiwanese singer-songwriter will perform at the National Stadium on Jan 8, 9 and 10 as part of his Carnival II World Tour.

The tour marks Chou’s ninth concert tour and celebrates 25 years since his debut in 2000. Known for hits such as Love Confession, Rice Field and Blue And White Porcelain, the singer kicked off the tour in Hangzhou, China, on Apr 3, with Singapore currently slated as the final stop.

The new tour follows his earlier Carnival World Tour, which ran from 2019 to 2025. Chou performed in Singapore three times during that run – in 2020, 2022 and most recently in 2024.