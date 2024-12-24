Radio DJs Jean Danker and Glenn Ong split up after 8 years of marriage
The radio personalities confirmed in a joint statement posted on social media on Tuesday (Dec 24) that they have "mutually decided to part ways".
Radio DJs Jean Danker and Glenn Ong have split up after eight years of marriage. The radio personalities – Danker is at Mediacorp’s CLASS 95 while Ong is at SPH Radio’s Kiss92 – released a joint statement on their respective social media pages on Tuesday (Dec 24) confirming the split.
Danker's statement read: "To our beloved friends and fans, after much speculation, Glenn and I would like to confirm that we have mutually decided to part ways after 8 years of marriage.
"Please trust us when we say the decision was not an easy one, we therefore sincerely ask for your understanding and hope you give us the privacy we need to help us heal."
She added in her caption: "It’s been quite a year of loss, with dad and this. But I’ll be ok fam."
Danker's father died this year in June.
This was Danker’s first marriage and Ong’s third after previously being married to Kate Reyes and Jamie Yeo, who were also radio DJs. They do not have children.
The couple wed in a ceremony at Sofitel Singapore Sentosa Resort & Spa in December 2016. They were engaged for five years before tying the knot.
Danker, 46, hosts Cartunes, which airs on weekdays from 5pm to 8pm on CLASS 95 while Ong, 54, formerly also a CLASS 95 DJ, hosts The Big Show on weekday mornings on Kiss92.