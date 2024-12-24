Radio DJs Jean Danker and Glenn Ong split up after 8 years of marriage

Danker's statement read: "To our beloved friends and fans, after much speculation, Glenn and I would like to confirm that we have mutually decided to part ways after 8 years of marriage.

"Please trust us when we say the decision was not an easy one, we therefore sincerely ask for your understanding and hope you give us the privacy we need to help us heal."

She added in her caption: "It’s been quite a year of loss, with dad and this. But I’ll be ok fam."

Danker's father died this year in June.

This was Danker’s first marriage and Ong’s third after previously being married to Kate Reyes and Jamie Yeo, who were also radio DJs. They do not have children.